Michael E. Hall

Michael E. Hall, 71, beloved husband, father and Papa, passed away Wednesday, June 21, 2023, due to complications developed from a stroke. His sharp wit and infectious smile will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.

Mike was born Dec. 12, 1951, to Naomi (Himmelright) and Eugene Hall. Mike graduated from Lewiston High School in 1970. Following high school, Mike enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp. During his time in the service, he worked as an Electrical Engineer, achieving the rank of Sergeant and Rifle Expert. In 1975, Mike returned to Lewiston and held a variety of jobs before beginning work at CCI in 1978. In 1985, he married Pam Anderson; the two recently celebrated their 38th wedding anniversary. Together they had two daughters, Kelsey and Karlie. Mike was a loving and caring father. He took great pride in his daughters, maintaining close relationships with them into their adulthood. Mike went on to work at Cable One, retiring in 2017. In time, Mike became a Papa to three grandchildren. He never failed to make his grandchildren laugh and smile. They will miss his sense of humor, warm hugs and strong handshakes most of all.

Tags

Recommended for you