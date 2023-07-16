Michael E. Hall, 71, beloved husband, father and Papa, passed away Wednesday, June 21, 2023, due to complications developed from a stroke. His sharp wit and infectious smile will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.
Mike was born Dec. 12, 1951, to Naomi (Himmelright) and Eugene Hall. Mike graduated from Lewiston High School in 1970. Following high school, Mike enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp. During his time in the service, he worked as an Electrical Engineer, achieving the rank of Sergeant and Rifle Expert. In 1975, Mike returned to Lewiston and held a variety of jobs before beginning work at CCI in 1978. In 1985, he married Pam Anderson; the two recently celebrated their 38th wedding anniversary. Together they had two daughters, Kelsey and Karlie. Mike was a loving and caring father. He took great pride in his daughters, maintaining close relationships with them into their adulthood. Mike went on to work at Cable One, retiring in 2017. In time, Mike became a Papa to three grandchildren. He never failed to make his grandchildren laugh and smile. They will miss his sense of humor, warm hugs and strong handshakes most of all.
Mike was very competitive; many fond memories were made around the family’s kitchen table playing cards. Cribbage was his card game of choice. He rarely lost a game, enjoyed teaching others to play, and took no mercy on his competition. This competitive spirit spilled over onto the golf course, bowling alley and softball field. Many of Mike’s closest friends were made through his time playing sports.
Together he and Pam enjoyed cheering for the Seattle Mariners, attending concerts, doting on their adorable grandchildren and strolling on sandy coastal beaches.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Naomi and Eugene Hall; father-in-law Kip Anderson; mother-in-law Betty Anderson; and brother-in-law Bob Artz. He is survived by his wife, Pam Hall; daughters Kelsey (Eli) Nightingale and Karlie Hall (Cody); grandchildren Ryder and Della Nightingale and Tyler Campbell; sister Kathy (Bob) Cruthirds; sister-in-law Judy Artz; brother-in-law Kerry (Teresa) Anderson; and numerous nephews and nieces.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, at the Lewiston Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston. A potluck style meal to follow. Please bring memories and a dish to share.
