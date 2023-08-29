Longtime Lewiston resident and businessman Michael J. Browne passed away of natural causes on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. Mike was born March 25, 1927, to David and Josephine Brown in Williston, N.D. He was the third of six children. Mike was a proud World War II U.S. Army veteran, initially training as a horse cavalryman, then as a medic. He married the love of his life, Lois D. Garrison, in 1947. They enjoyed 69 years together until Lois’s death in 2016.
When Mike and Lois moved to Lewiston in 1962, they purchased Valley Boat and Motor, which they turned into a successful full-service marine store for more than 50 years. Mike was a pioneer in the early jet boat industry. He helped develop the Eliminater jet pump that can still be seen today on area rivers. Also, Mike’s upholstery skills were highly in demand up until age and health forced him to retire.
Mike packed a lot of living into his 96 years. He was a very active member of Hells Canyon Boat Club and the American Legion. He enjoyed boating, hunting, fishing, card games and family get-togethers. His happiest memories were of fishing with Lois on Dworshak Lake. With his willingness to always reach out to help those in need, and good nature, Mike made countless friends throughout the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and beyond. All enjoyed the fascinating stories of his life experiences and adventures.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents David J. and Josephine F. Brown; wife Lois D. Browne, and siblings Leo J. Browne, Clair Everett and Dorothy Scalero.
Mike is survived by his sisters Charlotte Batchelor of Spokane, and Mary Anne Kirk of Cypress, Texas; children Charles A. Browne (Virginia); Steven R. Browne (Rebecca) and Linda L. Cicrich (Terry), all of Lewiston. Additional family includes 14 grandchildren: Brian, Russell, Jerry, Casey, Michael, Elizabeth, Timothy, Emily, Kaden, Christine (Dave); Robert; John (Jamie); Mark and Paul (Cassandra); 22 great-grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces.
A celebration of life event will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at Hells Canyon Boat Club, 2550 Riverside Drive in Clarkston.
Donations in Mike’s memory can be made to the American Legion, 1127 Eighth Ave., Lewiston, ID 83501, or Hells Canyon Boat Club, 2550 Riverside Drive, Clarkston, WA 99403.
Special thanks to Nurse Tracy at Advanced Home Health Care and Nurse Brionna and staff at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.