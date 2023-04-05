Michael James Barber, resident of Moscow, passed away Monday, March 27, 2023, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Boise.
He was born May 10, 1953, in Wichita Falls, Texas, to James and Martha (Brawley) Barber.
He lived in Texas, Colorado and Minnesota before throwing a dart at a map and finding Moscow, where he ended up settling down in February 1979. There he met and married Marian K. Jutte on March 22, 1980, in Moscow. Together they raised two boys, Shaun C. Barber and Bret M. Barber.
He worked for 27 years at Columbia Grain, formerly known as Dumas Seed, in Moscow.
He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his four wheeler and camping with his three grandchildren and family. In his retirement years he loved tinkering (“dinking” as he would call it) around in the house and shop.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Marian, and two sons Shaun (Allison) Barber and Bret (Lindsay) Barber, both of Genesee. He was a special part in the lives of his granddaughters, Audrey, Abigail and Karleigh.
He was preceded in death by his sister Patrecia Lorentz.
A celebration of life will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Friday, May 12, at the Genesee Senior Center in Genesee. Please stop by and share your memories of Mike with all of us.