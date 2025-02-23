Michael James Donat

He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Michael is survived by his wife Sheila, in Lenore; children: Terry Laaker, Ariz.; Bruce Laaker, Lenore; Jeremy Laaker, Washington; Robin L. Maldinado, Orofino; Josh Donat, Ariz., and Mat Donat, Washington; 17 grandkids and seven great-grandkids; sisters Janey Cook, Blackfoot, Idaho, and Ann Donat, Oregon; and brother David Donat, Oregon. His father and mother, Daryl Jay and Betty Jane Humphreys Donat, and his brother Lee Gilbert preceded him in death.

No services will be held. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.