Michael James O’Connor

Aug. 20, 1944 ~ Feb. 25, 2025
———
O’Connor, Michael James — Mike was born Aug. 20, 1944, in Moscow, to Clement “Bud” and Margaret O’Connor. He was raised in Moscow attending Saint Mary’s Catholic School and graduating from Moscow High School in 1962. He went on to attend the University of Idaho majoring in Business Administration. During his time at university, Mike was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity. He then continued his education at San Francisco College of Mortuary Science obtaining his Bachelor of Science degree.
Mike was a licensed mortician in California, Washington and Idaho. He took his apprenticeship in Spokane at Riplinger Funeral Home and then got a job in St. Maries. This is where he met his wife, Therese (Holstein), and they started their family. While living in St. Maries, he was involved with the Jaycees, Elks and Eagles Clubs.
In 1974, Mike purchased the Penticton Funeral Chapel and they moved to Penticton, BC Canada, with their two daughters, Tami and Meagan. Mike continued his community activism and was involved in the Kinsman Club and the Chamber of Commerce.
In 1980, Mike moved the family for the last time to Castlegar, BC, upon purchasing the Castlegar Funeral Chapel. He once again joined community service clubs, namely the Lion’s Club, the Chamber of Commerce, where he was president for many years, the Doukhobor Historical Society and the Lower Columbia All First Nations.
During this time, Mike, along with a friend, saw a need for a local concrete company so they started West K Concrete.
In 1993, Mike was elected mayor of Castlegar and served in this position until 2005 when a health condition said it was time to go. During his tenure, many changes were made to the city, including a Downtown Revitalization project, replacement of playgrounds, repaving of streets with connected sidewalks and starting the Millenium Park Project. All this while increasing the reserve funds and keeping taxes low.
During his retirement, he spent countless hours in his backyard either tending to his gardens or in the swimming pool with his grandchildren. In later years, Mike and Therese lived in Palm Springs, Calif., during the winter as Mike always preferred to be in the sun and hated the cold and snow with a passion.
Mike passed away at home on Feb. 25, 2025, at the age of 80. He is survived by his wife, Therese, and two daughters Tami (Rob) of Yellowknife, NWT Canada, and Meagan of Castlegar; granddaughter Morgan (Kayle) and grandson Mitchell of Yellowknife and granddaughter Connor and grandson Teague of Castlegar; as well as two great-granddaughters Mila and Kinsley of Yellowknife; niece Jami (Tom) of Portland, Ore., and nephew Patrick (Lisa) of Yakima.
He was preceded in death by his older brother, Jim.
There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 6, at the Moscow Cemetery.
Valleyview Funeral Home (Canada) and Hazen and Jaegar Funeral Home (Spokane) are handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the St. Mary’s School Foundation, 412 N. Monroe St., Moscow, ID 83843.