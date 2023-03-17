Michael William McKee, 69, passed away March 11, 2023, in Lewiston. Mike was born Sept. 6, 1953, to Billy Ray and Anne Marie (Rasmussen) McKee in Kansas City, Miss.
In 1974, Mike joined the U.S. Navy, sailing the world many times over and after 28 years retired as a Master Chief in 2002. He was stationed on the USS Coral Sea, USS Parsons, USS Halyburton, and USS Carl Vinson. He also had shore duty in San Diego, Recruiting duty in Lewiston, was a firefighting instructor in Japan, and Leadership trainer in Bangor, Wash.
During that time he fathered three beautiful girls Kim, Katy and Kelly. While stationed in Japan in 1994, he met his wife, Lynnette and they married in 1996 in Reno, Nev. After living in Washington state for many years, they moved back to Lewiston where he had been a Navy Recruiter from 1987 to 1990.
Mike enjoyed golf, woodworking, tinkering in his shop and his daily BS sessions with his buddies. He was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan, proud of the fact that he contributed to building their stadium.
Mike leaves behind his loving wife Lynnette (Hennessey), his daughters Kimberly (Alex) Walker and Katy McKee, his sisters and brother and his two loyal dogs Emma and Marley. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter Kelly McKee.
Services will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, March 17, at Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston, with a celebration of life afterwards at his home.