Michael William McKee, 69, passed away March 11, 2023, in Lewiston. Mike was born Sept. 6, 1953, to Billy Ray and Anne Marie (Rasmussen) McKee in Kansas City, Miss.

In 1974, Mike joined the U.S. Navy, sailing the world many times over and after 28 years retired as a Master Chief in 2002. He was stationed on the USS Coral Sea, USS Parsons, USS Halyburton, and USS Carl Vinson. He also had shore duty in San Diego, Recruiting duty in Lewiston, was a firefighting instructor in Japan, and Leadership trainer in Bangor, Wash.