Michelle Anne Wilson ‘Iceye’eye Maqsma’qs was born Jan. 19, 1957, in Lewiston to Maynard Simon Wilson and Lucille Damion Redheart Wilson. She passed away Friday July 7, 2023, St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston surrounded by family.
She attended Riverside Indian School all four years and graduated in 1975. She continued her education at Lewis-Clark State College, graduating in 1976 with a degree in Graphic Arts and then a Bachelor’s degree in Business in 2005. She worked for the Nez Perce Tribe for 40 plus years, starting with Printing and Publications, Natural Resources, Fire Management, ERWM and finished with the Fisheries Department as Executive Assistant.
Michelle was an avid Yankees and Mariners fan as well as the Lapwai Wildcats, always supporting her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews at sporting events. She attended many baseball games in Seattle watching the Mariners and Yankees with her twins, and family. She loved gathering medicine and huckleberry picking with her family and enjoyed game nights especially playing Yahtzee with family and friends.
In her early years, she traveled playing softball to Fort Duchesne, Utah, Warm Springs, Ore., for Pi-Ume-Sha Days, Fort Hall, Idaho, Arlee, Mont., United Tribes of North Dakota, Toppenish, Wash., for Treaty Days, Wellpinit, Wash., and Aberdeen, Wash., for Native Nationals. She was a part of the Women’s softball summer league and played for many years. Michelle was part of the E-Peh-Tes Pow wow committee and the CRC Hiitem’Waq’swit Pow wow Committee doing registration. She was head coach for her daughter’s T-ball and little league softball teams.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Maynard Wilson Jr., Michael Wayne Wilson and sisters, Cindy Chapman and Meredith Simone Wilson. She is survived by her sisters Beck Simpson and Doris Squeochs (Mike Squeochs,) brothers Mark Wilson and Pistol Pete Wilson. Her twins, Joshua Dale Henry and Josette Michelle Henry, her grandchildren, Savion, Jalena, Simon, Joshalyn and Taleha Henry, O’Shae and Felicia Perez and family, Maceo and Resa Starr Henry and family, Sancia and Legend Perez. As a beloved auntie, grandma, sister, cousin, she is survived by countless family and all those who knew and loved her.
A dressing ceremony took place Monday, July 10 at Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, in Lewiston as well as a Memorial at Pi-Nee-Waus Community Center in Lapwai. Her funeral will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Pi-Nee-Waus Community Center with burial at Redheart Cemetery in Lenore. Dinner and giveaway will be at Pi-Nee-Waus Community Center.
Get Daily Headlines and every-Friday updates on Lewiston's High Reservoir repairs and the ongoing irrigation issues affecting parts of the city. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.