Michelle Anne Wilson ‘Iceye’eye Maqsma’qs was born Jan. 19, 1957, in Lewiston to Maynard Simon Wilson and Lucille Damion Redheart Wilson. She passed away Friday July 7, 2023, St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston surrounded by family.

She attended Riverside Indian School all four years and graduated in 1975. She continued her education at Lewis-Clark State College, graduating in 1976 with a degree in Graphic Arts and then a Bachelor’s degree in Business in 2005. She worked for the Nez Perce Tribe for 40 plus years, starting with Printing and Publications, Natural Resources, Fire Management, ERWM and finished with the Fisheries Department as Executive Assistant.

