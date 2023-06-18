Michelle Leigh McGarvey Davis left this world Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the age of 56. She was a caring mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, partner, friend and community member.
She was born to Clyde Henry and Marodiene (Deana) Claire McGarvey on May 2, 1967, in Waterbury, Conn. Michelle and her family moved to Juliaetta in 1970 where she attended Juliaetta Elementary School and graduated from Kendrick High School in 1985. She later met and married Brian Davis. They had two children together, Kaitlyn and Brandon.
Later in life, Michelle met the love of her life, John. They spent the next 17 years enjoying each other and spending time with family and friends.
Michelle loved to spend time with friends and family, especially her grandkids. She enjoyed music, mushroom hunting, spending time in the woods and watching thunderstorms. She was known as the town informant. No matter what was going on in Kendrick, Juliaetta and even surrounding areas, Michelle had the details.
Michelle was preceded in death by her parents Clyde Henry and Marodiene (Deana) Claire McGarvey, grandparents Tony and Elizabeth Mickelsen, Tom and Edna McGarvey and cousin Dale E. (Brutus) McGarvey.
Michelle is survived by her children; Kaitlyn Davis and Brandon Davis; grandkids; Sophia, Noah, Elijah and Aria; brother, Tony McGarvey; partner, John Brown; stepmother, Jeanne McGarvey; and many other family and friends who Michelle loved dearly.
Please join us in celebrating the time we had with Michelle at noon, Saturday, July 29, at the Kendrick VFW Hall for a potluck service.