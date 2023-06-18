Michelle Leigh McGarvey Davis

Michelle Leigh McGarvey Davis left this world Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the age of 56. She was a caring mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, partner, friend and community member.

She was born to Clyde Henry and Marodiene (Deana) Claire McGarvey on May 2, 1967, in Waterbury, Conn. Michelle and her family moved to Juliaetta in 1970 where she attended Juliaetta Elementary School and graduated from Kendrick High School in 1985. She later met and married Brian Davis. They had two children together, Kaitlyn and Brandon.

