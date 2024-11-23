It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved sister, aunt and friend, Michelle Steiner. Born in 1964, to Jan and DaWayne Steiner, she passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, surrounded by family.

A lifelong resident of Clarkston, Michelle graduated from Clarkston High School, where she played basketball and drums in the school band. She went on to earn a degree in education from Lewis-Clark State College. As a teacher for 28 years at the Education Opportunity Center for Clarkston School District, she was known as a tireless champion of children — a tenacious and ardent advocate for generations of grateful students.

Michelle gave her time liberally and with pride to her hometown community. She served in multiple capacities at First Presbyterian Church in Clarkston. She expressed her devotion and faith through the Walk to Emmaus. She was also a founding organizer of the I Made the Grade bike ride.

Central to Michelle’s very existence was her fierce love for all her people and creatures. Her family was her greatest joy. “Aunt Chelle” was adored and respected by her nieces and nephews. They counted on her sage advice and presence in their lives.