Mike C. Richardson walked through Heaven’s gate on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

Mike was born in July of 1954 in Lewiston, to Don and Jean Richardson. He married his wife, Cindy in 1975. They were blessed with two children, their daughter Mandy and son Michael. Mike enjoyed hunting, fishing, scratch tickets and spending time with his family. Mike lived and worked in Alaska for some time with his family, the land and the ocean were truly one of his great pleasures.

