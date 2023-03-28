Mike C. Richardson walked through Heaven’s gate on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.
Mike was born in July of 1954 in Lewiston, to Don and Jean Richardson. He married his wife, Cindy in 1975. They were blessed with two children, their daughter Mandy and son Michael. Mike enjoyed hunting, fishing, scratch tickets and spending time with his family. Mike lived and worked in Alaska for some time with his family, the land and the ocean were truly one of his great pleasures.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents and six of his siblings.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy Richardson; daughter Mandy Forsmann; son, Michael Richardson; grandsons Jesse, Justice, Hayden and Hunter Richardson; granddaughters Mia Forsmann and Hayzel Joy Richardson. He is also survived by his brother Alan Richardson and his sister Margie Pontius.
Mike Richardson was a man cherished by many. He spent much of his life working to provide for his family, as they held his heart more than any others. Mike felt affection for his grandkids, nephews and nieces that superseded any obligation associated with his role. He genuinely loved their company, made time for them and shared his heart with them. He truly blurred the line between relative and best friend.
If you met Mike on the street, not only would he give you the shirt off his back, he would tell you some story from his life, adding more details as he spoke. And in that moment, you were no longer a stranger to him. He had such a knack for being personable that you would feel that you had known each other for years.
Mike was just as sassy as he was sweet. He often gave our sarcastic family a run for their money. And even though he was the butt of our jokes more often than not, he had a great sense of humor about it, knowing that the joyfulness and laughter it brought on, was more precious than anything he could ask for.
Whether you thought of Mike as husband, dad, papa, uncle, superhero, best friend or just some guy you met at the lottery ticket machine. The one truth we all agree on is that you had the pleasure of causing a twinkle in his eye and claiming a spot in his heart. You were in the presence of one of the most generous, gentle and loving men. And when he looked at you and called you “Honey,” there is no question about the overflowing adoration he carried for you.
So, we say, “We will continue to carry your torch of generosity and unconditional love to the world!”