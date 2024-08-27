Mildred Beitzel

Mildred and her siblings, Shirley, Phillip and George, were born at their farm outside of Solomon, Kan. Born on Oct. 25, 1922, she grew up and graduated as valedictorian from Solomon High School. After completing her Bachelor of Arts in Education at Phillips University in Enid, Okla., she taught Japanese American second graders for one year in eastern Colorado where Japanese Americans had been relocated and impounded during World War II. During that time, she became engaged to Granville Edward Beitzel, and with the help of friends who donated their sugar ration cards, Granville and Mildred celebrated their marriage, June 17, 1945, with a wedding cake and loving vows that lasted 65 years until Granville was killed in a car accident.

Struggling with periodic, crippling bouts of lupus, Mildred nevertheless enjoyed life to the fullest. As a pastor’s wife in Pittsburg, Kan., Brooklyn, Ind., and Palouse, Colfax and Garfield, she was an important part of the counseling and teaching ministry, touching hearts and minds of all ages in each town where they lived. In 1955, Mildred began teaching at the Palouse Elementary School, finding many creative ways to help “her kids” interact with the subject at hand.

She was a highly respected, deeply loved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, pastor’s wife, teacher, prayer warrior, friend and mentor, and devoted follower of Jesus Christ whose aim was to live for Him and direct others to Him; a strong, gentle, generous, unselfish, servant-leader and a woman of vision and of intellectual curiosity, a continual encourager, a person of highest integrity, obedient to God, dedicated to holiness and righteousness.

Survivors include three daughters: Linda (Michael) Chase, Marilyn (Daniel) Wear, Eileen (Dennis) Shaw; a son, David (Joanna) Beitzel; 10 grandchildren: Timothy (Janet) Chase, Melinda (James) Behymer, Kelly Sanders, Kimberly (Keith) Wrenchy, Matt (Robin) Wear, Katy (Daniel) Callicoat, Bethany (Anthony) Marquez, Kirsten Shaw, Jonathan (Sarabeth) Shaw, Brianna and Maelyn Beitzel ; and 18 great-grandchildren.