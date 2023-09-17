Beloved Mother, “Nanny,” friend, political and disability activist, and civic-minded volunteer, Mildred Lorraine Walton passed away peacefully in her sleep Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in Tigard, Ore. At the time of her passing she was living with her daughter, Michal. Mildred was born April 25, 1927, to William and Marie (Veille) Thompson in San Francisco, Calif.
She won the “Prettiest Baby of San Francisco” award when she was 2 years old.
She attended Frederick Burk grade school in San Francisco. While attending high school she met John G. Walton.
On June 21, 1942 Mildred and John eloped and were married in Reno, Nev. She continued with her schooling and graduated from Jefferson Union High School in June, 1943. Because she was only 15 when her and John eloped, they were remarried in June, 1943. They were married 66 years when John passed away in 2008.
John and Mildred had three children; Mildred “Lorrie” 1943, Jon G. 1945 and daughter Michal 1947.
John volunteered to serve in WWII in 1944, so the family moved many, many times. John trained at Camp Anita, Calif. and Camp Shelby, Miss. with his small family with him. John was shipped overseas to the Philippines on Feb. 26, 1945, leaving his wife and daughter in Vallejo, Calif. Mildred gave birth to their son the same day. After the war Mildred welcomed her husband home in Weed, Calif. where she had been staying with their two children. John then took training at Camp Meade, Baltimore, Md. and the family stayed with him there. In 1950 John was shipped to Okinawa and the family stayed in Army housing at Benicia, Calif., before joining him in 1952. The family lived in Okinawa before relocating to Fort Belvoir, Va. They also lived in Beckley, W.Va.; Crab Orchard, W. Va. and Louisa, Va. before John was honorably discharged from the service and the family moved to Mirada, Calif.
John owned a gas station and auto repair shop in Mirada for three years, while Mildred took care of the bookkeeping.
In 1960, they relocated to Weippe and lived there for 8 years. While in Weippe they were instrumental in getting Weippe incorporated and a water and sewer system installed. John was the first city clerk, a job his granddaughter, Caralyn McCollum now fills. John was active in the fire department, becoming fire chief, and was the justice of the peace, court being held in their home. John was also police judge in Pierce, Idaho. Mildred petitioned the County Commissioners to make the Weippe Library public with funding from taxes.
In Weippe the Walton’s owned Walton’s Automotive, which sold gas and repaired vehicles, with Mildred taking care of the financial end of things. She went to work cooking at Bertha Hill Fire Camp, then started working as a teller in banks.
In August 1968, John and Mildred moved to Moscow, where John attended the University of Idaho and Mildred worked at a bank. In 1970 John transferred to Washington State University and they move to Pullman. While attending WSU he was the police justice in Palouse. Mildred secured a job as an accounts payable clerk at WSU. John graduated with a degree in police science from WSU in 1972. John applied for dozens of degree-related jobs but because of his advanced age he was never hired. They managed the 450-unit State Street Apartments in Pullman before moving to Kennewick and managing the 70-unit Clearwater Village (Bay) Apartments.
John and Mildred rented several houses before buying their final home in 1995 on Turner Street in Richland.
John became a Certified Locksmith and operated Walton Home Repair from their home and Mildred managed the books. She worked in accounts payable for the Richland School District before retiring. In 1980 she joined the American Society of Women Accountants. She continued to volunteer at the school for many years. She was also a Team Read Volunteer who helped elementary school children learn to read. She was also very proud of her work with the 2000 census.
While living in the area, John and Mildred were very active in civil affairs. They were active members of the Democratic party and attended Drinking Liberally, helped start the Neurologic Center and were volunteers at the Women’s Place, a home for battered women. Mildred was on the Ben Franklin Transit board serving to help the elderly and handicapped with transportation around the Tri-Cities. She was also a disability activist, getting better access to several businesses and homes in Richland. Mildred loved to write letters to the editor and on several occasions won the coveted “Letter of the Week” award. John and Mildred were members of the Richland Chapter of CCC’s, Mildred being its president until she was the only person left.
Mildred had a strong social conscience and believed in the power of political movements to make positive changes in society.
While John was in the Army, they made many friends they kept in contact with until the time of their deaths. Three of those friends are still alive; John Timm, 92, Evelyn Jones, 85, and Pat Chitwood. Mildred was in close contact with them only days before she passed away.
John and Mildred are survived by their two daughters Mildred Priebe and Michal Beck; eight grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren.
They were preceded in death by their parents and siblings, grandson Curtis Priebe in 2008 and their son Jon Walton who went missing in 2020.
There will be a casual memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, in the Fellowship Room of Shalom United Church of Christ, 505 McMurray Street, Richland, WA. Friends are invited to bring a covered dish and stories to tell about John and Mildred. There will be a slide show, a time to get up and share your stories and a meal to follow. Meat and drinks will be provided.
Memorials may be made to the Kadlec Neurological Resource Center, 1268 Lee Blvd, Richland, WA 99352
Cards and condolences may be sent to the family in care of Michal Beck, 8411 SW Cedarcrest St, Portland, OR 97223.