Beloved Mother, “Nanny,” friend, political and disability activist, and civic-minded volunteer, Mildred Lorraine Walton passed away peacefully in her sleep Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in Tigard, Ore. At the time of her passing she was living with her daughter, Michal. Mildred was born April 25, 1927, to William and Marie (Veille) Thompson in San Francisco, Calif.

She won the “Prettiest Baby of San Francisco” award when she was 2 years old.