February 2, 2025

Mona Wright Noble

July 22, 1933 — Jan. 24, 2025

Mona was born July 22, 1933, in Orofino to Clyde E. And Emilie Sullivan Wright of Weippe. The family moved to Orofino in 1937 where Mona attended elementary school and graduated from Orofino High School in 1951.

She worked for the probate judge and the U.S. Forest Services during summer vacations. From 1951 through 1955 she attended the University of Idaho and earned a bachelor of science degree in business education. In 1953 she met John Noble whom she married in 1954. After graduation the couple moved to Mountain Home, Idaho, where Mona taught business classes at the high school for 35 years. She was active and held offices in professional organizations at the district, state, regional and national levels.

In 1990 Mona retired. The Nobles enjoyed their time at their cabin near Pine, Idaho, where they snowmobiled and four-wheeled as well as their winter home near Parker, Ariz.

