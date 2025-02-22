Monte Small, 88, was born on March 3, 1936, in Golden, Idaho, and on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, surrounded by his earthly family, he joined his wife and daughter in heaven.
Monte is the son of Lois and Gilbert Small; he left Idaho with them at an early age, moving to San Francisco for several years while his parents worked in factories and construction to support the war efforts. Upon returning to Idaho, his family settled in Grangeville where Monte started sixth grade, and he met a girl named Sally Jessup. Rural life in Idaho revolved around sports and Monte excelled at football, basketball and track. His love of music, and his clarinet-playing friend Sally, prompted him to also pick up the same instrument and serve as the drum major in the Grangeville High School marching band until he graduated in 1954.
Monte Small married Sally Jessup on Feb. 24, 1957, and their adventure continued in Grangeville, at the Jessup family farm where their children Monica (1958) and Michael (1960) were both born.
In 1962, Monte accepted a job offer from Washington State University in the computing lab and after three years of working and saving, he purchased their family home. The High Street home served as a foundation for their inherent hospitality. A safe harbor where all new and old friends found Monte and Sally always willing to lend a hand, share a laugh, provide a meal or open a bottle of wine.
In 1981, Monte joined his partner in the restaurant business and focused his energy on the kitchen of The Small Place. After selling the restaurant and catering business in 1999 he kept his culinary talents sharp at the Sigma Nu Fraternity House until his retirement and their moved to Clarkston in 2005. In 2018, following the loss of Sally, Monte moved back to Pullman. His son and daughter-in-law were favored with the gift of his final years spent cooking meals together, driving grandchildren to activities and watching famous Palouse sunsets on the deck together.
Monte was preceded in death by his wife Sally and daughter Monica Small, as well as his parents Gilbert and Lois and brother Randy. He is survived by son Michael Small, daughter-in-law Danielle and grandchildren Laura McKenna, Emma Kate and Sophia Rose.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful team at Bishop Place for the compassionate care shown to our dad over the last six months as his health declined.
A graveside committal service will be held at noon Saturday, March 15, at the Pullman City Cemetery for both Monte and Sally. All are welcome to attend and join us for a reception following at the Hampton Inn in Pullman.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the WSU Alumni Center or the Lauren McCluskey Foundation supporting campus safety at laurenmccluskey.org.