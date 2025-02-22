Monte Small, 88, was born on March 3, 1936, in Golden, Idaho, and on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, surrounded by his earthly family, he joined his wife and daughter in heaven.

Monte is the son of Lois and Gilbert Small; he left Idaho with them at an early age, moving to San Francisco for several years while his parents worked in factories and construction to support the war efforts. Upon returning to Idaho, his family settled in Grangeville where Monte started sixth grade, and he met a girl named Sally Jessup. Rural life in Idaho revolved around sports and Monte excelled at football, basketball and track. His love of music, and his clarinet-playing friend Sally, prompted him to also pick up the same instrument and serve as the drum major in the Grangeville High School marching band until he graduated in 1954.

Monte Small married Sally Jessup on Feb. 24, 1957, and their adventure continued in Grangeville, at the Jessup family farm where their children Monica (1958) and Michael (1960) were both born.

In 1962, Monte accepted a job offer from Washington State University in the computing lab and after three years of working and saving, he purchased their family home. The High Street home served as a foundation for their inherent hospitality. A safe harbor where all new and old friends found Monte and Sally always willing to lend a hand, share a laugh, provide a meal or open a bottle of wine.