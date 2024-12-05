Monty C. Lueck, 68, a resident of rural St. Maries. Passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, at the Benewah Community Hospital.

He was born Oct. 30, 1956, in Moscow to Charles F. and Faye (Wall) Lueck.

He was raised in St. Maries and graduated from St. Maries High School in 1975.

After graduation he worked on several ranches. He later ranched and raised cattle.

He married Tami Masterson on Sept. 18, 1993, in St. Maries and the couple made their home in Emida, Idaho.

Monty worked for Emerald Creek Garnet Mining Company as a mechanic from 1994 until he retired in 2022.