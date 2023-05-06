Munir Abdel-Massih Daud, 80, joined his ancestors and wife on Sunday, April 30, 2023, due to medical complications while driving, south of Uniontown. Munir spent his last day doing some of his favorite things, including going to the office on a Sunday, as he did often, and going for a drive.
Munir was born in Aleppo, Syria on Jan. 1, 1943, to Abdel-Massih Daud (father) and Shumoon Abdelnour (mother). He had a wonderful childhood being raised in Syria and surrounded by his siblings, Said (brother), Munira (sister), Madlaine (sister) and several relatives.
Munir was a talented musician during his young adult years in Aleppo, Syria — he sang in multiple languages and played several instruments, including the guitar and drums. His love of music stayed with him throughout his entire life. He would take drives in the countryside, listening to all his favorite songs, or working at his office with the volume up. His mother did not want music to be his career path and encouraged him to go to the United States to further his education after he graduated from Aleppo College in 1962.
Munir arrived in the United States and first studied at Whitworth College in Spokane, then transferred to Washington State University, in Pullman, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering (1967) and a Bachelor of Science in architecture (1972). He also played and helped to organize the WSU Men’s Club Soccer program.
While at Washington State University he met his wife, Janet (Bye) Daud, of Pomeroy. Munir and Janet got married in Pomeroy in 1968. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary just before Janet passed away in October of 2018.
Munir started his career working with the City of Pullman as a project engineer from 1968-73. In 1973, Munir and his family moved to western Washington (Seattle and Olympia) and he worked for a consulting engineering firm for two years.
In 1975, Munir moved his family back to Pullman and he founded Munir Daud & Associates (MD+A), an engineering, architecture and surveying firm. He started MD+A in his garage in 1975 and he continued to work until his last day here. Munir kept his business small, so that it would remain a hometown business and their projects were all in Pullman or the neighboring smaller towns.
Most of all, Munir was a loving husband, father and “jido” (grandfather) to his four children and two grandchildren. He also leaves behind his nieces and nephews, both locally and all around the world. Munir was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and his three siblings. Munir is survived by his son John (Stephanie), his daughters Laila, Nadia, Ranna, and his two grandchildren Iris and Jonah.
Munir will be missed by all who knew him or worked with him.
A memorial service for Munir to celebrate his life is planned from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the SEL Event Center, 1825 Schweitzer Drive, Pullman. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.
