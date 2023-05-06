Munir Abdel-Massih Daud, 80, joined his ancestors and wife on Sunday, April 30, 2023, due to medical complications while driving, south of Uniontown. Munir spent his last day doing some of his favorite things, including going to the office on a Sunday, as he did often, and going for a drive.

Munir was born in Aleppo, Syria on Jan. 1, 1943, to Abdel-Massih Daud (father) and Shumoon Abdelnour (mother). He had a wonderful childhood being raised in Syria and surrounded by his siblings, Said (brother), Munira (sister), Madlaine (sister) and several relatives.

