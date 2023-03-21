Myrtle T. Bean, well known as “Punky” by family and friends, passed away peacefully at the age of 93 on Saturday, March 11, 2023, after a short stay at Royal Plaza of Cascadia in Lewiston.

Myrtle T. Keller was born to James and Gladys Keller in Culdesac in August 1929. While still young, her family moved to Lewiston where she grew up with eight siblings and attended Lewiston High School. On Sept. 18, 1946, Myrtle and Ardell Bean married in a double ceremony in John Day, Ore., with Ardell’s cousin Oliver McClaren and Helen Miles. Myrtle and Ardell returned to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley where their two daughters and three sons were born and raised.

