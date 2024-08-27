Nana Ollerman-Felt

Nana Nan Ollerman-Felt 87, of Clarkston, passed away in her sleep on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025.
She is survived by her children Mark Stolberg his spouse Monika, Matt Stolberg, Debbie Spendlove her spouse John, six grandchildren, Philip McLean, J.D. McLean, Toni McLean, Jessica Stolberg, Zachary Stolberg and Kiersten Stolberg, and four great-grandchildren. Her sister Susan survives as the last remaining sibling. She was preceded in death by her parents Franz and Waunita Ollerman, her siblings Fritz, Denny and Nancy, and both of her husbands Del Stolberg and Philip Felt.
Nan was a giving person who loved taking care of others. Mom was very active in her church throught her life. Her later years brought her great joy as a domenstic violence shelter worker and as a hospice volunteer. It seemed as though anyone that had a problem would just show up at Nan’s house and after a while, their problem just went away. She helped youth and women at risk or who needed a hand up. Her effect was felt not only locally, but regionally.
The family is very grateful for all of you that touched Nan’s life. She was never bathed in riches, nor would she want to be. She was though, one of the wealthiest people I’ve ever known. She could not ever say that she lacked a friend, ally, mentor, hero or saviour. All of you were those, in your own way, and Nan would not let anyone forget that.