Nana Ollerman-Felt

Nan was a giving person who loved taking care of others. Mom was very active in her church throught her life. Her later years brought her great joy as a domenstic violence shelter worker and as a hospice volunteer. It seemed as though anyone that had a problem would just show up at Nan’s house and after a while, their problem just went away. She helped youth and women at risk or who needed a hand up. Her effect was felt not only locally, but regionally.

The family is very grateful for all of you that touched Nan’s life. She was never bathed in riches, nor would she want to be. She was though, one of the wealthiest people I’ve ever known. She could not ever say that she lacked a friend, ally, mentor, hero or saviour. All of you were those, in your own way, and Nan would not let anyone forget that.