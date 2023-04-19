Nancy Joan (Grim) McDonald passed away Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at her home in Clarkston.
Nancy was born Oct. 1, 1960, in Spokane. She was adopted as a newborn by Clarence and Evelyn Grim.
Updated: April 19, 2023 @ 2:06 am
Nancy graduated in 1978 from Clarkston High School. She was hired at Potlatch Corp. (now Clearwater Paper) in March of 1979. This began her 42½ year career, starting in the extruder department before moving to be a lift truck driver for 25 years. She capped off her career by becoming the first female oiler in maintenance for the last ten years of her career, retiring in 2020. Working days also allowed Nancy to care for her parents during their final years.
Nancy and her father used to go for walks and picked up rocks for use in landscaping at home. This grew into a lifelong passion for rocks. After her parents passed and she had more time, Nancy joined the Hells Canyon Gem Club with her best friend of over 50 years, Teresa Stephenson. The two of them went on many digging trips and attended many shows together. At the NW Federation Rockhound Retreat, Nancy learned to turn her rocks into beautiful pieces of jewelry. She volunteered many hours to the rock club, and made many friends in the rockhound community. Many would even consider her to be family.
Nancy’s parents raised her to love the Lord, and that love never wavered throughout her life. She was a student of the Bible, and had verses with special meaning to her hanging on the walls of her house.
Nancy married Dan McDonald in 1984, the marriage ended in divorce. In the mid-1990s Nancy met the love of her life, her fiancé, Tim Reed. They were to be married in 2000, but Tim passed before they walked down the aisle. Nancy always considered Tim’s children to be hers and cared deeply for them.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Evelyn Grim, and her fiancé Tim Reed. She is survived by her cousins, Jack and Sue Simpson, Sharon and Paul Trepus and Butch and Christy Grim, as well as their families. Also surviving Nancy is her best friend, Teresa Stephenson; “nephews” Anthony and Matthew Vaccaro; stepchildren Chelsy Reed (Ryan Bowie), TJ Reed and Phillip Reed.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston. There will be a dinner following at the Clarkston Grange Hall, 2220 Reservoir Road, Clarkston.
