Nancy Lee Bruns, born on July 12, 1947, was welcomed into the arms of her Savior on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at the age of 77.

Nancy was born in Minneapolis to Robert and Loretta Tyndall. She graduated from Cloquet High School in 1965 and attended St. Cloud State College and School of Nursing. In 1968 she met Craig, the love of her life at a dance for the ‘Nurses and Johnnies.’ They were married on July 19, 1969, in Cloquet, Minn., and shortly after midnight watched Neil Armstrong land on the moon. A few weeks later Craig was drafted into the U.S. Army and they moved to Fort Hood, Texas. After being discharged from the Army they resettled back in Minnesota. In 1981, an opportunity arose for Craig to establish his own tax practice, and they moved with their two children, Meghan and Joshua, to Winter Park, Colo. Nancy fulfilled a lifelong dream and opened ‘Older Than Me Antiques’ – a store specializing in period furniture and unique jewelry (she was a licensed gemologist). In 1987, they moved to Lewiston where they have established roots for the past 34 years.

If you knew Mom (Nance, Nana, Grandma) then you knew you were loved, thought of, and prayed over on a daily basis. Mom always joked that her Dad never knew a stranger, and she embraced that philosophy in her life as well. She cherished connecting with others through personal visits, and phone calls, but her specialty was sending a card with a handwritten note for any and all occasions. Her love language was baking and our waistlines can attest to the fact that she loved to make sweets and share them with everyone. Mom loved Jesus and her faith sustained her throughout her life. She was devoted to praying for others in her daily walk with Christ and was known for lifting others up in prayer regularly. She was committed to her church family and friends, morning devotionals with Dad, and weekly Bible study groups. If Nancy said she was praying for you then you could be assured that you were being brought before the Father and prayed for regularly.