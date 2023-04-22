Nancy Lee Walton Reeder gained her wings on Monday, April 10, 2023. She was born in Kalispell, Mont., to Bernadine JoAnn Walton and Parley LeRoy Walton on Dec. 29, 1950.
Nancy worked most of her life as a Certified Nursing Assistant. She loved taking care of others and sharing her love. Nancy loved the outdoors and would plan camping trips with her friends and daughter. She had one daughter, Susan, who was her life. Susan gave Nancy two amazing grandchildren, Andrew and Kyndal, whom she loved more than anything.
Nancy was a great mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, aunt, cousin and friend to everyone who knew her. She will be greatly missed.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Bernadine and Parley Walton, and her brother Robert Walton. She is survived by her daughter Susan; grandchildren, Andrew and Kyndal; her sister Kathleen, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, July 8.
Susan would like to thank Dr. Ho’s office, Dr. Kumar with Lewis-Clark Kidney Center and Tamara Bruns’ office for the years of caring for her mom. Also, Susan would like to thank the amazing staff at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia for all the love and care they showed her mom for the last few months of her life. They are greatly appreciated.