Nancy Lee Walton Reeder

Nancy Lee Walton Reeder gained her wings on Monday, April 10, 2023. She was born in Kalispell, Mont., to Bernadine JoAnn Walton and Parley LeRoy Walton on Dec. 29, 1950.

Nancy worked most of her life as a Certified Nursing Assistant. She loved taking care of others and sharing her love. Nancy loved the outdoors and would plan camping trips with her friends and daughter. She had one daughter, Susan, who was her life. Susan gave Nancy two amazing grandchildren, Andrew and Kyndal, whom she loved more than anything.

Tags

