Nancy Lou Decker passed away June 22, 2023, at the age of 94, in Lewiston, with family by her side. Nancy died due to an Alzheimer’s related fall resulting in a broken hip. Nancy was born into a Washington state pioneer family on Feb. 5, 1929, to Arthur G. and Irene (MacDonald) Hopp residing in Bridgeport, Wash. She was a beautiful, red-haired little girl and the first of four children born to the Hopp family.
Nancy’s life was characterized by her strong Christian faith, her ability to adapt, her strong moral character and her sunny optimism about life and the people in it. One of Nancy’s greatest legacies to her children was her exemplary character. When it came to her Christian faith, she followed Christ’s teachings in full. She “walked the talk,” living a life of kindness, compassion and civility to others.
Her greatest legacy, however, was her role as a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was always encouraging, engaged and interested in their lives. Every holiday was celebrated with her special touch, whether it was Valentine chocolates under the cereal bowl in the morning, baking cookies for Christmas, or decorating eggs at Easter. She never missed a birthday and took great care in choosing cards and gifts for her loved ones. There was often a rousing card or board game, especially with her grandchildren.
Mom had an interesting life with much travel and lots of adventure. She started her life living in Bridgeport, after her birth at the nearest hospital in Okanogan, Wash. Mom’s family’s general store in Bridgeport burned to the ground during the early years of WWII, when Mom was 12. That prompted their move to Lake City, Wash., a suburb of Seattle, where her dad went to work at the shipyards and later at Boeing, while her mom continued to serve as a registered nurse.
After high school she worked in clothing stores to save money for college and then attended Whitworth College in Spokane where she met our dad. That’s where the adventures really began. Although Dad was a WWII U.S. Navy veteran, he was activated during the Korean War. So after their marriage in 1949 and Dad’s college graduation, they soon left for Chicago for Dad’s war-time assignment.
In 1952, Dad was honorably discharged, triggering a move to southeast Alaska, toting along Sheri, their firstborn. They spent 13 years living in Douglas, Hoonah and Sitka. One of Mom’s biggest adventures during that time was the seven years living in Hoonah, an isolated Tlingit Indian fishing village on Chichagof Island. In and around Hoonah there were no doctors, nurses, dentists, or cars, but there were lots of bears, deer, salmon, halibut and clams, much of what appeared on our dinner plates. While in Alaska, sons John and Paul were born.
Mom and her family moved back to the lower 48 in 1965 and, after a year in Cheney, Wash., landed in Coeur d’Alene, for the long haul. While in Coeur d’Alene, Mom finished her teaching degree and taught grades K-3 in Hayden, Rose Lake and Harrison, Idaho.
In 1975, Mom and Dad moved 18 miles to the east of Coeur d’Alene, buying part of an old homestead where they spent the next 17 years pursuing a self-sufficient lifestyle. Soon after Al’s death in 1992, Mom returned to Coeur d’Alene where she continued living a life active in her church, volunteering, traveling and visiting family. Mom’s final two years were spent near family in Spokane and then Lewiston, with her family assisting in her care.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband Al, her parents, and her three siblings: Ardis Ann (Hopp) Bakker, Thomas M. Hopp and Arthur G. Jr. “Ted” Hopp. Nancy is survived by her children Sheri Decker (Lee Turbe), of Spokane, John Decker (Beverly Trautman Decker), of Lewiston, and Paul Decker (Debbie Rappuchi), of Spokane. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jennifer Branson (Greg), Julie Barron (Benjamin), Jeffrey Decker, Nara Spade, Sarah Decker and Alexander Decker, along with a number of great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Coeur d’Alene Public Library Foundation, 702 East Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene, ID 83814, and/or the Museum of North Idaho, P.O. Box 812, Coeur d’Alene, ID 83816; two organizations to which Mom spent countless hours donating her time.
The inurnment of Mom’s ashes will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, at Coeur d’Alene Memorial Gardens, 7315 N. Government Way, Coeur d’Alene. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 521 E. Lakeside Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Everyone is invited to both.
