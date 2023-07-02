Nancy Lou Decker passed away June 22, 2023, at the age of 94, in Lewiston, with family by her side. Nancy died due to an Alzheimer’s related fall resulting in a broken hip. Nancy was born into a Washington state pioneer family on Feb. 5, 1929, to Arthur G. and Irene (MacDonald) Hopp residing in Bridgeport, Wash. She was a beautiful, red-haired little girl and the first of four children born to the Hopp family.

Nancy’s life was characterized by her strong Christian faith, her ability to adapt, her strong moral character and her sunny optimism about life and the people in it. One of Nancy’s greatest legacies to her children was her exemplary character. When it came to her Christian faith, she followed Christ’s teachings in full. She “walked the talk,” living a life of kindness, compassion and civility to others.