Neil Conrad Ausman, 88, was born Nov. 22, 1934, in Lewiston. On Feb. 21, 2023, he passed into the arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ. Neil is survived by his wife, Joan Grimsby; children Sheri Louthan (Lamar), Lori McKinney (Doug), Ed Ausman (Jody); stepchildren Anne Hougham (Francis), Eric Grimsby (Judy) and David Grimsby. Neil’s grandchildren include Kayla Thomas (Brett), Kendra Marvin (Kurt), Kerri Schnider, Samuel Louthan (Lindsay), John Ausman (Jessie), Cameron Ausman (Brooklyn), Rachelle Goebel (Matt) and 13 great-grandchildren (so far). Neil is also survived by nieces Diane Duncan (Jeff), Mary Kay Hayes (Jerry), Marcia Roles (David) and nephew Tom Tower (Becky), as well as numerous stepgrandchildren and great-nieces and great-nephews. His family meant everything to him.
Preceding Neil in death were his wife of 55 years, Jean Ausman; parents Dale and Eleanor Ausman; sister Dalene Braden; in-laws Edwin and Pearl Tower; brother-in-law Gordon Tower and his wife, Kathleen Tower.
Neil married Jean Tower on October 3, 1954, in Prosser, Wash. They had met at WSU summer music camp. Neil and Jean raised their family and farmed on Windy Ridge Ranch in Asotin. Both were active members of the Asotin Methodist Church and offered their gifts of music for many years. Neil is remembered by many as a 4-H leader and Asotin County Wheat Growers member. Neil participated in and traveled with the Calam Shriners oriental band and was a supporter of the Shriners Hospitals for Children. Neil also served as mayor of the town of Asotin and was an Asotin County commissioner from 1977-92. Once retired from farming and politics, Neil and Jean settled in Clarkston and spent their winters in Arizona for several years. They traveled extensively in their motor home to the Oregon Coast and made a cross-country trip to the East Coast, ending up in Yuma, Ariz. Neil also drove school bus for the Clarkston School District. Lots of kids remember him, he had a wonderful way of relating to young people and they respected and cared about him.
After Jean’s death in 2010, Neil started traveling to Arizona again and met Joan Grimsby. They married Aug. 31, 2013. Neil and Joan split their time between Yuma and San Carlos, Calif., for the past nine and a half years. They also spent a lot of time traveling and enjoyed several trips and cruises to Europe, the Panama Canal and Alaska to name a few. Joan showed him a whole new world, literally. They also made annual treks back to Clarkston to see family and enjoy friends at Asotin Days.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or Shrinerschildrens.org; or Gideons International at P.O. Box 97251, Washington, D.C. 20090-7251 or gideons.org/donate.
Visitation will be held from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11. at Merchant’s Funeral Home in Clarkston. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. March 11 at the Asotin City Cemetery. Merchant Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.