Neil Conrad Ausman

Neil Conrad Ausman, 88, was born Nov. 22, 1934, in Lewiston. On Feb. 21, 2023, he passed into the arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ. Neil is survived by his wife, Joan Grimsby; children Sheri Louthan (Lamar), Lori McKinney (Doug), Ed Ausman (Jody); stepchildren Anne Hougham (Francis), Eric Grimsby (Judy) and David Grimsby. Neil’s grandchildren include Kayla Thomas (Brett), Kendra Marvin (Kurt), Kerri Schnider, Samuel Louthan (Lindsay), John Ausman (Jessie), Cameron Ausman (Brooklyn), Rachelle Goebel (Matt) and 13 great-grandchildren (so far). Neil is also survived by nieces Diane Duncan (Jeff), Mary Kay Hayes (Jerry), Marcia Roles (David) and nephew Tom Tower (Becky), as well as numerous stepgrandchildren and great-nieces and great-nephews. His family meant everything to him.

Preceding Neil in death were his wife of 55 years, Jean Ausman; parents Dale and Eleanor Ausman; sister Dalene Braden; in-laws Edwin and Pearl Tower; brother-in-law Gordon Tower and his wife, Kathleen Tower.