Nicholas Ernest Schultz

Nick Schultz, 72, originally of Lewiston, passed into the arms of God on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, at Spokane Veterans Hospital, after a 12-year battle of throat cancer.

He served in Vietnam (Mekong Delta). Upon returning, he traveled the U.S. learning different trade skills, finally settling in Texas working construction.

There he met his wife Deborah, and two teenage stepchildren.