Nicholas Ernest Schultz

Nick Schultz, 72, originally of Lewiston, passed into the arms of God on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, at Spokane Veterans Hospital, after a 12-year battle of throat cancer.
He served in Vietnam (Mekong Delta). Upon returning, he traveled the U.S. learning different trade skills, finally settling in Texas working construction.
There he met his wife Deborah, and two teenage stepchildren.
Too many years in Texas, they moved to Spokane to be closer to Nick’s family.
Nick is survived by his son, Nick; his wife of 30 years, Deborah, and her children, Faith and Michael, and one grandson, Alex; his Lewiston family: sister Lynn (Jim) Eddy, Mat (Lorien) Eddy, Nate Eddy and his son Sawyer Eddy; sister June Benedict and her son Theron Watson; many cousins; and Deborah’s family of many in Texas.
Peace be with us all.