Nicki J. Ausman Broyles

Our beloved Nicki Jo put up a long, hard-fought battle, but she isn’t fighting to breathe anymore. Mom passed away peacefully at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center on April 19, 2023, with her family at her side.
She was born to Nick and Gladie Ausman on March 16, 1944, and grew up in Asotin, where she attended all 12 years of school. The youngest of five children, she was spoiled by her older sister, LaDoris, and her brothers Dean, Gary and Dexter, who all loved her and doted on her. Her beloved family greeted her in heaven with open arms.
She met the love of her life, Bill Broyles, when she was a junior in high school. They began dating and were married Nov. 30, 1962, in Asotin, in her brother Dean’s house. They would spend the rest of her life together, celebrating 60 years of marriage.
Bill and Nicki raised their three children as they moved around the Pacific Northwest. The Seattle area, Spokane, and Harrison, Idaho, were some of the places they called home, but she raised her family mostly in Pierce. There, Mom first worked at the clinic and then was a log scaler. She was also one of the first advanced EMTs on the hill. After a few moves in the late ’80s, Bill and Nicki settled in Clarkston, where they would live in the same house for more than 30 years.
Mom was a fun-loving lady who made friends wherever she was. She cussed like a logger and loved the outdoors. She was famous for her pranks on the log yard. She relished watching the Kentucky Derby every year. She could be found in her lawn chair in the living room, wearing her special hat and enjoying a mint julip. She had a group of gals in Clarkston that she especially enjoyed sharing coffee, gossip and birthday fun, one of whom was a lifelong friend, Mary Lee Frazier. Mom’s family was important to her — her nieces and nephews (being closer to her in age) were more like brothers and sisters. Her cousin, Melva Libbey, was also like a sister, and they shared many adventures throughout their lifetime.
Mom is survived by her husband, Bill, daughter Shannon (Jeff), son Pete (Nancy) and daughter Tiffany (Kevin) Faul. Mom adored her family and leaves many cherished memories. She had seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Her grandchildren always enjoyed stopping in and sneaking a pull from her hidden flask. She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings.
A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. May 6 at the Asotin Methodist Church with a luncheon to follow at Riverport Brewery. In lieu of flowers, she requests that you consider donating to the American Diabetic Association or a charity of your choice. Ironically, since her celebration is falling on the day of the Kentucky Derby, you are welcome to wear a fancy Kentucky Derby hat to her luncheon.