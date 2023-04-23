Nicki J. Ausman Broyles

Our beloved Nicki Jo put up a long, hard-fought battle, but she isn’t fighting to breathe anymore. Mom passed away peacefully at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center on April 19, 2023, with her family at her side.

She was born to Nick and Gladie Ausman on March 16, 1944, and grew up in Asotin, where she attended all 12 years of school. The youngest of five children, she was spoiled by her older sister, LaDoris, and her brothers Dean, Gary and Dexter, who all loved her and doted on her. Her beloved family greeted her in heaven with open arms.

