Nigele Thomas Williamson
marsanl

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Nigele Thomas Williamson, known to many as “Nige Hox.” Born on March 12, 1992, Nigele left us on Sept. 2, 2023, at the age of 31. He called Lapwai, Idaho home.

From his early days, Nigele’s was often found fishing and hunting, singing with Lightning Creek, and enjoying his first kill with his Uncle Lil Tom. Singing was a part of him, evident even when he was still in pampers. Countless moments were spent with his beloved Papa Skip, embracing traditions by going to sweat and digging kouskous. Before the school bell rang, Nigele would always be at Gramma Lucille’s house, warming up with a bowl of oatmeal “mush.”