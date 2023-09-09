Norma Allene (Morrow) Bendel

Norma Allene (Morrow) Bendel died Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Moscow. Norma was born April 18, 1943, in Rosalia, to J. Delbert and Evelyn (St. John) Morrow. She was the second of four children.

After attending several schools in southeastern Washington during her grade school years, the family settled in Pomeroy and she graduated from Pomeroy High School in 1961. After high school Norma attended Kinman Business School in Spokane and also worked for Merrill Lynch.

