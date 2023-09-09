Norma Allene (Morrow) Bendel died Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Moscow. Norma was born April 18, 1943, in Rosalia, to J. Delbert and Evelyn (St. John) Morrow. She was the second of four children.
After attending several schools in southeastern Washington during her grade school years, the family settled in Pomeroy and she graduated from Pomeroy High School in 1961. After high school Norma attended Kinman Business School in Spokane and also worked for Merrill Lynch.
In January 1962, she married Ken Sullins and they had two sons, Jim and John. The marriage ended in divorce. Norma and boys returned to Pomeroy. In the following years, Norma worked for Old National Bank in Pomeroy, and Laborers Local 238 (of Spokane) in Pullman/Lewiston. Norma married Archie Bendel July 12, 1975, in Moscow, and joined him in operating Bendel’s Meats at Troy. They had a son, William “Bill” born in 1977.
Archie and Norma closed their business, Bendel’s Meats, in 1981. Norma went to work for First Bank of Troy/Key Bank, in Troy and later in Moscow. She also worked for Latah Federal Credit Union and the University of Idaho. Norma retired from the University of Idaho, Facilities, in 2009.
Norma enjoyed being creative — cooking, sewing, flower gardening, ceramics, painting and different needlecrafts. A special joy was spending time with the grandkids and their activities, which were always fun, interesting and entertaining. Extended-family gatherings were great times and treasured memories. Faith, family, reading and music were fundamental to her life. Music sustains us in weary times and increases our joy during happy times. Books opened new horizons and ideas to visit and explore. Norma was a musician at Troy Lutheran Church for many years and also participated in the church’s yearly quilting group, education committee and worship committee. She volunteered at the Troy Thrift Store.
Norma is preceded in death by her parents, Delbert and Evelyn Morrow, sister Irene Raymond and brother Russell. She is survived by sons: Jim Sullins (Anna), John Bendel (Deidra) and Bill Bendel, and brother JD Morrow (Susan) of Pomeroy. She is also survived by grandchildren: Holly Sullins, Kelby Sullins, Mary (Dan) Whitney; Dinah (Eli) Carpenter and Leah Bendel: and Tammany, Joseph and Madison Bendel; and great-granddaughters Nora Whitney and Dalia Carpenter.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at Troy Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to: Troy Lutheran Church, Box 9, Troy, Idaho 83871; Troy Ambulance, Box 324, 517 S. Main St., Troy, ID 83871; Troy Library, 402 S. Main St., Troy, ID 83871 or a charity of choice.
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.