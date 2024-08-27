Norma June Hale, 95, of Clarkston, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. She was born on June 7, 1929, in Frederick, Kan., to Simon Holzer and Elsie Holzer (Sprinkle).

Norma graduated high school in 1948 and went to college to become a licensed practical nurse; a career in which she found many rewarding years of employment.

She married Loyal E. Hale on April 14, 1950, in Grand Junction, Colo., and had two children.