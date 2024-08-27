Norma June Hale, 95, of Clarkston, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. She was born on June 7, 1929, in Frederick, Kan., to Simon Holzer and Elsie Holzer (Sprinkle).
Norma graduated high school in 1948 and went to college to become a licensed practical nurse; a career in which she found many rewarding years of employment.
She married Loyal E. Hale on April 14, 1950, in Grand Junction, Colo., and had two children.
Norma’s nursing career spanned 30 years. Finishing college, she worked at St. Johns Hospital in Longview, Wash., and before retirement, another six years at a nursing home.
Norma is survived by her spouse Loyal E. Hale, of Clarkston; daughters Sabreen Dodson (Michael) and Vivian McGinley; and grandsons Shaun McGinley and Joel McGinley. Her father and mother Simon and Elsie Holzer preceded her death.
Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be left at mtviewfuneralhome.com.