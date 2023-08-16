Norma Louise Sorenson

Norma Louise Sorenson was born Aug. 16, 1932, in Okanogan, Wash., to parents Myrtle and Fred Huggins. Norma passed away Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Living Spring Residential Care in Lewiston.

Norma fell in love with a handsome young man named LeRoy Sorenson when she was only 16. One year later, they married and moved to Lewiston where they raised four children, Karen, Kathy, JoAnn and Jim. Norma and LeRoy were married 57 years before his death in 2006.

