Norma Louise Sorenson was born Aug. 16, 1932, in Okanogan, Wash., to parents Myrtle and Fred Huggins. Norma passed away Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Living Spring Residential Care in Lewiston.
Norma fell in love with a handsome young man named LeRoy Sorenson when she was only 16. One year later, they married and moved to Lewiston where they raised four children, Karen, Kathy, JoAnn and Jim. Norma and LeRoy were married 57 years before his death in 2006.
Norma was the perfect wife, mother and grandmother. Family was her first priority and passion. She wore dresses and aprons while raising her children in the 1950s and 60s. There were three full meals around the family table, and when the kids were small, she ironed three little dresses and one pair of pants and shirt and laid them on the couch next to newly polished shoes, all ready for church the next morning.
Her family lived in a neighborhood where neighbors were friends and talked across the fence. Those relationships were treasured.
Norma and LeRoy supported their children throughout their lives and when spouses and grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren came into her circle of love, she folded them close to her heart.
Norma was a stay-at-home mother except for a few years as an elderly caregiver and secretary for Lewiston Chamber of Commerce. She was active in her lifelong church, Community of Christ, and volunteered in the community.
The family would like to recognize Living Spring Residential Care for their kind, compassionate and focused care of Norma while she was there.
Norma had 90 years of love and family. Those going before her were LeRoy, her husband, parents Myrtle and Fred Huggins, brother Fred Huggins and granddaughter Shannon McCullough. Surviving Norma are her sister Laura Sorenson, children Karen Evans, Kathy (Ron) Jones, JoAnn (Kris) Townsend, Jim (Jamie) Sorenson and grandchildren Heidi (Jay C) Hardin, Travis (Andrea) Frost, Justin (Krysten) Jones, Marshall Evans, Jaymes (Amy) Sorenson, Heather (Jeff) Marshall, Stephanie (Patrick) Chesney, Jon (Kira) Townsend, Amanda (Matthew) Moeller, Michelle (Ben) Martin, Chris (Charlene) Pierson and beloved great- and great-great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces and cousins.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 26, at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens in Lewiston, with a reception following at Community of Christ, 1315 Highland Ave., Clarkston.
Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.