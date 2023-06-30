Norma M. Doty

She always did it her way and her passing was no different. Norma M. Doty passed away at the Life Care Center of Lewiston on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, with loving family by her side. The day before she passed, she shared her last beer with family and friends before going peacefully in her sleep.

Norma was born March 16, 1923, on Craig Mountain, near Lewiston, to Robert and Anita Bell Heutiger. She was raised there and attended school until the eighth grade. She liked to share many memories of this time, including poems written by her and her sisters.

