She always did it her way and her passing was no different. Norma M. Doty passed away at the Life Care Center of Lewiston on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, with loving family by her side. The day before she passed, she shared her last beer with family and friends before going peacefully in her sleep.
Norma was born March 16, 1923, on Craig Mountain, near Lewiston, to Robert and Anita Bell Heutiger. She was raised there and attended school until the eighth grade. She liked to share many memories of this time, including poems written by her and her sisters.
At the age of 17, she married Albert “Sam” Doty and together they built a family legacy to be proud of. They had six children, one that died at birth.
Surviving her are her children Gary and Bea, Barbara, Cheryl and Lee, Darlene and John, and Randy and Michelle. She leaves 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild with another one on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and five sisters.
She always held her head high and proudly shared her “give ‘em hell” attitude and believed that peroxide and bag balm could remedy anything.
At her 95th birthday party she toasted that she’d see us all at 100 and, in her true “do it my way” fashion, she was right. Family and friends came from all over for her “Cheers to 100 Years” celebration. She always said, “when I’m gone just throw me on the fire pit and let me burn.” Following cremation at Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston, her ashes, and her husband Sam’s, will be spread on Saturday, Sept. 2, by her family. We will follow it up with a party to celebrate our one-of-a-kind mother, grandma, granny, aunt and friend at Jack Pine Ranch.
We would like to especially thank her nieces, Pat and Kathy, forever friend Corolee, and friend Ann, for brightening mom’s days these past 15 months. We also appreciate the care she received at Lifecare Center.
