Norma Ruth Heeren

In 1973, Don surprised Norma when he told her he wanted to resign from the Denver Symphony to pursue photography. Norma followed Don to New York City, where he enrolled in a photography school. Norma gave birth there to her son, Geoffrey, in 1974.

Don graduated that year and the three moved to Loveland, Colo., where Don opened a photography studio. Three years later they moved to Madison, Wis., to be closer to Don’s father. Norma helped Don reopen his photography studio in Madison but when he took a job teaching photography at the Madison Area Technical College, Norma returned to teaching as well. In 1989, she earned a master’s degree in education from the University of Wisconsin, and that year she took a job teaching third grade at Emerson Elementary School in Madison. She was a passionate teacher who loved her students and colleagues and was well loved by them. She officially retired in 1997 but returned to teaching for several years in the early 2000s.

In her retirement, Norma volunteered as a Master Gardener and at Olbrich Gardens in Madison and traveled the world with Don until he passed away in 2014. After that, she moved to Chicago to be closer to Geoffrey and eventually moved to Moscow when Geoffrey took a job teaching at the University of Idaho. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren, and enjoyed annual reunions with her college friends and family. She is survived by her brothers, Raymond, Merl, and Conrad; her son, Geoffrey and his spouse, Saba; and her grandchildren, Mira and Ismael.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Bethel Lutheran Church, 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, with Pastor Lauren Wrightsman presiding. Burial will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Norma’s name to Bethel Horizons at Bethel Lutheran Church or to Sheridan Lutheran Church designated for: the “Tena Parde Fund.”

Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.