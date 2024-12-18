Norma Ruth Heeren

July 22, 1937 — Dec. 14, 2024
———
Norma Heeren died on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, at home in Moscow. She was born in Beatrice, Neb., on July 22, 1937, to Herman and Tena Parde. Norma and her brothers, Loren, Clarence, Raymond, Merl and Conrad, did much of the work on a 560-acre farm, caring for the chickens and milking a dozen cows by hand, twice a day. Norma was confirmed on April 13, 1952, in Filley, Neb., and her Lutheran religion was a source of strength and hope for her throughout a life with more than its share of hard times. Norma taught herself to play piano and helped raise her younger brothers with love and compassion.
Norma attended Crab Orchard Elementary and graduated in 1955 from Lewiston Conservatory High School. She worked from 1956-57 for a dentist in Beatrice, saving money to pay her own way through Dana College in Blair, Neb. At Dana, she worked various jobs, was the May Queen, participated in student government and sang in the College Choir. She graduated in 1961 with a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education.
After college, Norma taught from 1961-66 in the Wichita Public Schools. In 1966, she moved to Denver and taught in Jefferson County. She was a well-loved teacher, and not just for her teaching; the principal remarked in one glowing evaluation that she also “has a beautiful singing voice.” Maybe this love for music is part of what led a friend to introduce Norma to Donald Heeren, the tuba player for the Denver (now Colorado) Symphony orchestra. The two were married on Dec. 30, 1970, in Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Denver.
In 1973, Don surprised Norma when he told her he wanted to resign from the Denver Symphony to pursue photography. Norma followed Don to New York City, where he enrolled in a photography school. Norma gave birth there to her son, Geoffrey, in 1974.
Don graduated that year and the three moved to Loveland, Colo., where Don opened a photography studio. Three years later they moved to Madison, Wis., to be closer to Don’s father. Norma helped Don reopen his photography studio in Madison but when he took a job teaching photography at the Madison Area Technical College, Norma returned to teaching as well. In 1989, she earned a master’s degree in education from the University of Wisconsin, and that year she took a job teaching third grade at Emerson Elementary School in Madison. She was a passionate teacher who loved her students and colleagues and was well loved by them. She officially retired in 1997 but returned to teaching for several years in the early 2000s.
In her retirement, Norma volunteered as a Master Gardener and at Olbrich Gardens in Madison and traveled the world with Don until he passed away in 2014. After that, she moved to Chicago to be closer to Geoffrey and eventually moved to Moscow when Geoffrey took a job teaching at the University of Idaho. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren, and enjoyed annual reunions with her college friends and family. She is survived by her brothers, Raymond, Merl, and Conrad; her son, Geoffrey and his spouse, Saba; and her grandchildren, Mira and Ismael.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Bethel Lutheran Church, 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, with Pastor Lauren Wrightsman presiding. Burial will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Norma’s name to Bethel Horizons at Bethel Lutheran Church or to Sheridan Lutheran Church designated for: the “Tena Parde Fund.”
