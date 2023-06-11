Norma ‘Sammy’ Clausen

Norma “Sammy” Clausen was born at Arrow Junction, Idaho, on Sept. 12, 1927, to Selma Comnick Sampson and Harry Sampson. She passed away on the morning of Thursday, June 8, 2023.

Sammy attended the Arrow School District No. 45 through the eighth grade. She graduated from Lapwai High School in May 1945.

