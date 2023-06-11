Norma “Sammy” Clausen was born at Arrow Junction, Idaho, on Sept. 12, 1927, to Selma Comnick Sampson and Harry Sampson. She passed away on the morning of Thursday, June 8, 2023.
Sammy attended the Arrow School District No. 45 through the eighth grade. She graduated from Lapwai High School in May 1945.
In June of that year, she began a career in banking which lasted 40 years. She worked at the First National Bank in Lewiston (later sold to First Security Bank of Idaho). In 1980 she transferred to the head office of First Security Bank in Boise, retiring in 1985.
On Nov. 3, 1966, she married Carl J. Clausen at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lewiston. He passed away in February 2002.
Upon retirement, Sammy moved to Cave Bay on Coeur d’Alene Lake, before returning to Lewiston.
She was preceded in death by three sisters, Rachel Sampson Wilsey, Erma Sampson Heimgartner and Ada Lou Sampson Groseclose, and stepdaughter Teresa Kacalaski in April 2020.
She is survived by two stepchildren, Carl E. Clausen and Donald Clausen, both of Lewiston, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.
A private burial will take place at Lewiston Normal Hill Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Lutheran World Relief, P.O. Box 17061, Baltimore, MD 21297-1061, or a charity of your choice.
Thank you to Royal Plaza and Living Spring in Lewiston for the excellent care Sammy received.
