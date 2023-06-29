Novella ‘Birdie’ Tanner-Jensen

Birdie passed away Monday, June 19, 2023, at the age of 86 with family by her side at her son Joseph’s home from complications of colon cancer. She was born in Asotin in her grandmother’s home on Asotin Creek to Albert and Hazel Rehberg on April 5, 1937. She lived there until she married Vernon Dennis in June of 1956, they then moved to Boise.

They later moved back to Asotin and they had a daughter, Holly Ann. Holly was only 6 months old when her father Vernon was killed in a car accident. Later, Birdie married Max Tanner of Lewiston and they had a son named Joseph. They later divorced. She worked at Pay N Pac for 20 years as a purchasing agent. She later married Elvin ‘Sonny’ Jensen. After they retired, they spent 12 great summers on the Kenai River in Alaska fishing and smoking or canning the fish that they caught. Then in the winter they would go to Arizona.

