Novella ‘Birdie’ Tanner-Jensen

Birdie passed away Monday, June 19, 2023, at the age of 86 with family by her side at her son Joseph’s home from complications of colon cancer. She was born in Asotin in her grandmother’s home on Asotin Creek to Albert and Hazel Rehberg on April 5, 1937. She lived there until she married Vernon Dennis in June of 1956, they then moved to Boise.
They later moved back to Asotin and they had a daughter, Holly Ann. Holly was only 6 months old when her father Vernon was killed in a car accident. Later, Birdie married Max Tanner of Lewiston and they had a son named Joseph. They later divorced. She worked at Pay N Pac for 20 years as a purchasing agent. She later married Elvin ‘Sonny’ Jensen. After they retired, they spent 12 great summers on the Kenai River in Alaska fishing and smoking or canning the fish that they caught. Then in the winter they would go to Arizona.
After they decided they had traveled enough they moved back to Lewiston so they could spend time grouse hunting at Lowell in the fall. They loved to go huckleberry picking in August. They enjoyed going to Lincoln City, Ore., to the Kite Festival. When they weren’t traveling, they enjoyed their side by side and loved the mountain roads.
Birdie had a love for gardening and her favorite flower was the stargazer lily.
She is survived by her husband Elvin (Sonny) Jensen of Lewiston, son Joseph Tanner (Dianne) of Clarkston, son-in-law Ken Mingo (Tina) of Clarkston, grandson Tony Tanner of Bismark, N.D. and grandson Christopher Mingo of Clarkston.
She is preceded in death by her parents, daughter Holly Lucas, stepdaughter Kathie Mingo, stepson Randy Jensen, half-brothers Glen Clarneau, Dick Rivers and half-sister Robin Foster.
At her request no services are planned she will be buried next to her first husband Vernon and daughter Holly Ann at Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston.
Get Daily Headlines and every-Friday updates on Lewiston's High Reservoir repairs and the ongoing irrigation issues affecting parts of the city. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.