Ormal Lee Ward, of Orofino, passed away at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, in Lewiston, on Thursday, April 13, 2023, after a fall at his home. He was 78 years old.
Ormal was born Dec. 8, 1944, in Lewiston to Jack and Jeanna Ward. He lived in Lewiston and Silcott before moving to Orofino when he was in sixth grade. He graduated from Orofino High School in 1963 where he played saxophone in the band and dance band, played football, wrestling and boxing, becoming the North Idaho Golden Gloves champion in 1960. He met his wife Barbara “Babs” Leonard while attending high school and they were married Aug. 5, 1964, in Lewiston. They moved to Pierce in 1965 and he worked at Jaype Mill until its closing in 2000. While living in Pierce, Ormal and Babs raised three sons Scott, Jaime and Marc. After Jaype closed, he went to work at Nez Perce Tribal Hatchery before being hired at Clearwater Paper as an electrician, where he worked until his retirement in 2013. After their boys were raised, Ormal and Babs built a home in Orofino and he resided there until his passing.
Through the years, Ormal made many friends, many who he still kept in touch with. Everyone always remembered Ormal, who when being introduced to someone new, would tell them “My name is Ormal, and I’m not NORMAL.” He loved a good joke and making people laugh.
He was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Jeanna Ward, his sister Adonna Grimm, and Babs, his wife of 56 years. He is survived by his sister Marilyn (Elmer) Lenz of Laveen, Ariz., his sons Scott (Kim) Ward of Pierce, Jaime (Tammy) Ward of Lewiston, and Marc (Tanya) Ward of Fruitland, Idaho, eight grandchildren Chad Ward, Alisha Jared, Ashton O’Brien, Tyler Marshall, Trevor Ward, Hailey Ward, Taran Ward and Tanar Ward, nine great-grandchildren with another one expected in August. At Ormal’s request, there will be no service.