March 17, 1956 – Jan. 1, 2025

Pamela Jo Zollman, lovingly known as Pam and cherished as Nana, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, at Wallowa Memorial Hospital in Enterprise, Ore., surrounded by loved ones. Born on March 17, 1956, in Lewiston, Pam lived a remarkable life full of love, adventure and creativity. Her sudden passing has left a huge hole in the hearts of her loved ones.

Pam’s life was a celebration of passion and dedication. In her younger years, she was a high diver, barrel racer, drill team member, and an active participant in Campfire Girls and Girl Scouts. She also helped develop and sell her father Virgil Wicks’ iconic rodeo photographs. She enjoyed skiing with her husband and children and rolling strikes as a member of the 4-Z’s bowling team.

Her hobbies reflected her vibrant spirit and love for life. Pam enjoyed crafting, fishing, hunting, trapping, gardening, sewing, painting and swimming. Her hands and heart were always busy creating beauty and sharing joy.

Whether it was a cup of coffee, a listening ear or words of wisdom, she was always available to those who needed her. She found joy in caring for others and was a loving companion to many elders in the community in their final years. She loved children and was a mentor to people of all ages. Through her life experiences, her patience and her kindness she reshaped the lives of many. Pam was a best friend to all.