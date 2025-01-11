March 17, 1956 – Jan. 1, 2025
———
Pamela Jo Zollman, lovingly known as Pam and cherished as Nana, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, at Wallowa Memorial Hospital in Enterprise, Ore., surrounded by loved ones. Born on March 17, 1956, in Lewiston, Pam lived a remarkable life full of love, adventure and creativity. Her sudden passing has left a huge hole in the hearts of her loved ones.
Pam’s life was a celebration of passion and dedication. In her younger years, she was a high diver, barrel racer, drill team member, and an active participant in Campfire Girls and Girl Scouts. She also helped develop and sell her father Virgil Wicks’ iconic rodeo photographs. She enjoyed skiing with her husband and children and rolling strikes as a member of the 4-Z’s bowling team.
Her hobbies reflected her vibrant spirit and love for life. Pam enjoyed crafting, fishing, hunting, trapping, gardening, sewing, painting and swimming. Her hands and heart were always busy creating beauty and sharing joy.
Whether it was a cup of coffee, a listening ear or words of wisdom, she was always available to those who needed her. She found joy in caring for others and was a loving companion to many elders in the community in their final years. She loved children and was a mentor to people of all ages. Through her life experiences, her patience and her kindness she reshaped the lives of many. Pam was a best friend to all.
She is survived by her husband, Craig, who continues to be crazy in love with her after 45 years; her five brilliant and beautiful daughters, Nichey, Beaudie, Jesi, Dovey and Shanico; her four supportive sons-in-law, Tyler Fitch, Chris Stroebel, Jose Torres and Clint Kale; and her 14 adored grandchildren: Kelsi, Serena, Kohler, Kaden, Jace, Alexa, Cari, Dillan, December, Rae, Lily, Bella, Sofia and Cooper. She also leaves behind a special great-grandchild, Reagan Jo; her mother, June Wicks; and her sisters and their spouses, Vicki and Pete Charles, Laure and Ben Weller.
Pam was preceded in death by her father, Virgil Wicks, her beloved mother and father-in-law, Sharon and Delwyn Zollman and her sister-in-law, Karla Earl.
Pam will be remembered as a loving wife, devoted mother, doting Nana, and a woman who lived life to the fullest. Her legacy of love, laughter, creativity and grace will remain forever in the hearts of those she touched.
A potluck and memorial to celebrate her extraordinary life will be held at 1:17 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, in Joseph, Ore., at “The Place,” 301 S. Lake St., Joseph. Her family encourages all who knew and loved her to join in honoring her life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name through Venmo @beaudie or mailed to P.O. Box 504, Joseph, OR 97846.
Online condolences may be made to the family at lovelandfuneralchapel.com.