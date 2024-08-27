Pamela K. Howard

Pamela Kay (Noaecker) Howard, 80, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Lewiston. Pam and her twin, Patricia, Trish, were born on Dec. 9, 1944, to Wes and Maxine (Hintz) Noaecker in Denver. Pam also had a younger sister, Nancy. The Noaecker girls were forever a threesome.

Pam graduated as salutatorian from Fairview High School in Boulder, Colo., in 1962. She attended the University of Colorado earning a Bachelor’s Degree and then continued her education at the University of Denver earning her Masters in Library Science.

Pam was a very sweet little girl, and even at a young age was a hard worker. Pam would push the buggy; Trish would ride. Trish would make a mess; Pam would clean it up. Pam did these things not because it was expected of her but because that was who she was.

Pam was an easy child, and she always loved to read. Give her a book and she was a happy child. As the years went by, her love of books turned into her love of libraries, and everything about them. Her career was all about libraries. While living in Boulder, she worked for some notable ones, the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) Library and the Norlan Library on the CU Campus. But Pam’s legacy can be found in the small, but deeply loved libraries of the Idaho panhandle.

In the early 1970s, Pam eloped with Alva Howard, an aeronautical engineer, and the two of them made their home in Oklahoma City. In 1979, Pam and Al moved from Oklahoma City to Culdesac where Al’s children (and grandchildren) and Pam’s sister, Nancy were living. In 1998, Pam and Al sold their little farm above Culdesac and moved to Lewiston. They shared a quiet life until Al’s passing in 2002.

Pam loved Idaho. And it was there she found her all-time favorite library job. It was certainly not the most daunting job of her career, but the one where she had the most fun. The small town of Culdesac (pop. 200 at that time) had their own tiny library, but needed a librarian to run things. Pam snapped up the job, even though the county director said she was overqualified for it. Pam didn’t care and she wasn’t deterred by the fact the library was in a former beauty salon with butterfly wallpaper. She worked tirelessly to organize and grow the collection. The Culdesac Library was her library. She loved it when the school kids came on their weekly visits so she could teach them about books, and introduce them to favorite new authors. Pam cared for the adults of Culdesac as well. She remembered who each of their favorite authors were, and which of their books the patron had already read. She always said she knew every person in town, adult and child, by running the little Culdesac Library. Never was anything more correctly called a “labor of love.”