ObituariesOctober 6, 2024
Patricia A. Kazda
story image illustation

Patricia A. Kazda, 94, of Clarkston, passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. She was born March 6, 1930, to James and Norena (Verzani) Marek, in Lewiston.

Patricia graduated from Lapwai High School in 1948. She married Jerome Kazda on Oct. 22, 1949, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Lewiston.

Patricia worked at Potlatch Forests Inc. for two years. She worked in banking for many years first at American Bank in Lewiston, then at the National Bank of Commerce in Clarkston and retired from Rainer Bank, Clarkston branch, in 1987.

She was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church for 72 years.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Patricia and Jerry’s travels together include Hawaii, Canada, Mexico, Carribean and Europe.

She is survived by her daughter Linda Kazda, of Lewiston; brother, Doug (Sharon) Kazda, Vancouver, Wash.; sister Bonnie Kennedy, Lewiston; grandson Ryan (Des) Kazda, Bothell, Wash.; grandson Jason (Monica) Kazda, Post Falls; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Patricia was preceded in death by her husband Jerry Kazda; parents James and Norena Marek; brothers Jim Marek, Jack Marek and Joe Marek; and sisters Naomi Sweeney, Leona Strom, Bea Mathison and Juanita Sanford.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston, with inurnment following in the Holy Family columbarium. The Rev. Fr. Jeff Core will officiate.

The family suggests memorial donations be sent to the Holy Family Catholic School. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

