Patricia A. Kazda, 94, of Clarkston, passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. She was born March 6, 1930, to James and Norena (Verzani) Marek, in Lewiston.

Patricia graduated from Lapwai High School in 1948. She married Jerome Kazda on Oct. 22, 1949, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Lewiston.

Patricia worked at Potlatch Forests Inc. for two years. She worked in banking for many years first at American Bank in Lewiston, then at the National Bank of Commerce in Clarkston and retired from Rainer Bank, Clarkston branch, in 1987.

She was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church for 72 years.