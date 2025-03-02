Patricia Ann Cloke

Patricia “Pat” Ann Cloke, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, surrounded by loved ones, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. She died from a subarachnoid hemorrhage, ruptured intracerebral aneurysm.

Pat was born in Fairfield, Calif., to Bob and Ann Jordan on June 9, 1944. She graduated from Fairfield High School. She attended Pasadena Nazarene College for two years. Soon after, she met and married Lynn White. They settled in Nezperce. Together they had daughter, Carrie Johns (Blue Healer Band). Even though their marriage didn’t last they remained good friends. Pat met Dave Cloke while working at the Bon Marché in Lewiston. They soon married in 1983. They were married for 42 years.

Pat worked for the Bon Marché for a number of years. Then she was hired by Gottschalks as visual manager. She worked there until their closing.

Between Pat and Dave they had seven in the family: Carrie Johns, of Lewiston; on Dave’s side: Robert Cloke, Vancouver, Wash., Robin Cloke, Santa Rosa, Calif., Tricia Galvano, Spokane; and stepdaughter Rhonda Pride, Asotin — growing together, staying strong as a family and facing together life’s challenges.

People like Pat don’t come along that often. Pat was the most beautiful woman ever, mind, body and soul. She was successful and intelligent, strong-minded and sincere in everything she did. She was the most giving person. She made time for anyone who needed help. Pat’s home was everything along with family and friends.