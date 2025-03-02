Patricia Ann Cloke

Patricia “Pat” Ann Cloke, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, surrounded by loved ones, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. She died from a subarachnoid hemorrhage, ruptured intracerebral aneurysm.
Pat was born in Fairfield, Calif., to Bob and Ann Jordan on June 9, 1944. She graduated from Fairfield High School. She attended Pasadena Nazarene College for two years. Soon after, she met and married Lynn White. They settled in Nezperce. Together they had daughter, Carrie Johns (Blue Healer Band). Even though their marriage didn’t last they remained good friends. Pat met Dave Cloke while working at the Bon Marché in Lewiston. They soon married in 1983. They were married for 42 years.
Pat worked for the Bon Marché for a number of years. Then she was hired by Gottschalks as visual manager. She worked there until their closing.
Between Pat and Dave they had seven in the family: Carrie Johns, of Lewiston; on Dave’s side: Robert Cloke, Vancouver, Wash., Robin Cloke, Santa Rosa, Calif., Tricia Galvano, Spokane; and stepdaughter Rhonda Pride, Asotin — growing together, staying strong as a family and facing together life’s challenges.
People like Pat don’t come along that often. Pat was the most beautiful woman ever, mind, body and soul. She was successful and intelligent, strong-minded and sincere in everything she did. She was the most giving person. She made time for anyone who needed help. Pat’s home was everything along with family and friends.
Pat loved riding horses in her earlier years. She and Carrie spent many hours riding in the fields in Nezperce. Dance, dance, dance. She loved to dance. Once she and Dave got the kinks worked out, they excelled on the dance floor. She enjoyed trips with Dave to Coeur d’Alene to the big band, 16-piece ballroom dance at the Eagles Club that was held once a month. Pat and Dave were out dancing the Friday before her death. Pat loved her get-togethers with her birthday group of lady friends. Pat and Dave were members of Snap’s gym. They enjoyed the workouts together.
Pat is survived by her husband Dave Cloke; daughter Carrie Johns, son-in-law Ty Andrews; two sisters: Barbara Youngling, Sacramento, Calif., and Carol Browing, Mount Vernon, Wash.; and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents Bob and Ann Jordan.
The family would like to send their appreciation to the doctors and staff at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and to Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home.
Per Pat’s wishes, her body was cremated. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Pat Cloke’s name to: Lewis Clark Animal Shelter building fund, 6 Shelter Road, Lewiston, ID 83501.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 15, at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel Seaport River Room, 621 21st St., Lewiston. “Come with your dancin’ shoes on!”