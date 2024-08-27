Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
ObituariesDecember 17, 2024

Patricia D. Shoemake

Patricia D. Shoemake
Patricia D. Shoemake

Patricia “Pat” Shoemake peacefully entered Heaven on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. She was born Dec. 16, 1939, to Henry and Mildred (Hayward) Shoemake in Lewiston.

Pat graduated from Lewiston High School in 1958 and later attended Northwest Nazarene College.

She was a devoted member of the Orchards Nazarene Church. She found joy while serving wherever she could. She was recognized with an Outstanding Christian Service Award for her dedication and faith.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Pat exemplified resilience and determination throughout her life. She worked in hotel hospitality for over 30 years, earning numerous awards for her exceptional work ethic and positive attitude.

Pat found happiness in simple pleasures, such as tending to her flower garden and spending time with her beloved cockatiel, Sammy. She cherished her weekly outings with her dear friend Mary Rotz, which often included lunch and leisurely drives around town to revisit familiar places.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Mildred Shoemake, and her sister, Peggy. She is survived by cousins Todd (Robin) Hasse, Chris Hasse, as well as her loving friends Glenn and Mary Rotz.

A celebration of Pat’s life will be held at a later date.

Related
ObituariesDec. 17
Julie Kay Claassen
ObituariesDec. 17
Jane Lerraine Hendrix
ObituariesDec. 17
Karen R. Kinzer
ObituariesDec. 17
Funeral/Service Directory
Related
Patricia ‘Pat’ Asplund Garges
ObituariesDec. 15
Patricia ‘Pat’ Asplund Garges
Leigh Earl Steele
ObituariesDec. 15
Leigh Earl Steele
Mary Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Stedman
ObituariesDec. 15
Mary Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Stedman
Patricia Gay Downen, 1945-2024
ObituariesDec. 15
Patricia Gay Downen, 1945-2024
Jay Otto McCoy
ObituariesDec. 14
Jay Otto McCoy
Donald Lewis Eickhoff
ObituariesDec. 13
Donald Lewis Eickhoff
Kenneth Lawrence ‘Larry’ Pell
ObituariesDec. 13
Kenneth Lawrence ‘Larry’ Pell
Tony Anthony Earl Francis Wilbur Rice III
ObituariesDec. 13
Tony Anthony Earl Francis Wilbur Rice III
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy