Patricia Gay Downen, 1945-2024

Patricia Gay Downen (Tibbitts), passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, at the age of 79, in Lewiston, surrounded by family, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. She was born on July 27, 1945, to Homer and Fannie Tibbitts in Clarkston. Patricia lived a life filled with love, family and service.

Patricia graduated from Lewiston Senior High School in 1965 and was deeply involved in her community through work and volunteering. She volunteered with the Red Cross, March of Dimes and Job’s Daughters, dedicating her time to fundraising and organizing activities that left a lasting impact.

Her professional journey included many roles that showcased her warmth and dedication. Patricia worked as a teller at First Bank in Lewiston. She was a cashier at Jim’s Market and Cloninger’s Market and an order clerk at Sears and Roebuck in Kamiah. She also worked at Federal Bank and Trust in Kooskia, and as a teller at Key Bank in Colville, Wash. She always found joy in her interactions with colleagues and customers.

She was a loving wife to her husband, Jack Downen, and would have celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary on Dec. 15. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Patricia’s greatest pride was her family. She leaves behind her husband, four children and their spouses: Richard Downen (Anne Marie), David Downen (Jerri), Michelle Pepper (Ken) and Carrie Schroeder (Chris). Patricia’s legacy lives on in her six grandchildren: Amanda, Jennifer, Kayla, Tyler, William, Emily, and her six great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Patricia’s home was always filled with love and warmth, whether she was baking and cooking for family gatherings, sewing and crocheting gifts for holidays, or tending to her beautiful flower and vegetable gardens. She cherished camping trips along Idaho’s scenic byways on the Clearwater and Lochsa Rivers and treasured vacations along the Coast Highway from Eureka, Calif., to the Oregon Coast, as well as visits to Whidbey Island.