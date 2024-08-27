March 16, 1943 – Nov. 13, 2024

———

Patricia Honeycutt Bennett, beloved mother, grandmother and educator, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Boise, at the age of 81. She was born on March 16, 1943, in San Luis Obispo, Calif., to loving parents Charles and Eleanora Honeycutt.

Pat was married to Charles Gibson Bennett III on June 22, 1962, and together they raised two daughters, Mary Pat and Ann McCleary, in Pierce. Their family life was centered around the great outdoors, with hiking, skiing and golfing forming cherished traditions that brought them closer as a family.

Pat was an accomplished scholar, earning a bachelor’s degree from the University of Montana and a master’s degree from Boise State University. She spent summers as an adjunct professor at BSU while pursuing her graduate studies. Her passion for teaching extended over a 32-year career at Timberline High School in Weippe, where she made a lasting impact on her students. In addition to inspiring many, Pat brought students to Boise to observe the Idaho State Legislature in session and played an instrumental role in helping them gain college acceptance, including one student who received an appointment to the U.S. Air Force Academy. Pat retired in June 1999, after a distinguished career in education.

Following her retirement, Pat and Charlie moved to Boise, where they focused on spending time with their growing family. They became regular attendees at their grandchildren’s sporting events, cheering on Ali in golf, Derek in baseball, Paul Michael in football, and Lizzy in soccer. Ski races were a family tradition in winter months, and Pat was a proud supporter of all their pursuits.

Pat was a passionate golfer, and her time at Plantation Country Club was a source of great joy. Her exceptional skill on the greens, particularly her putting, was a well-known strength. She also had a lifelong love of reading and was a regular visitor to the Boise Public Library, where the staff considered her a dear friend. Her love for books extended to her role as a longtime member of the Pierce Library Board.