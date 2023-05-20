Patricia Joyce Koppin passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023, at Cascadia Care Center in Clarkston.
Patricia was born Nov. 3, 1932, to Frederick and Elsie Koppin in Detroit.
Her brother Daniel passed away October 1936 of crib death at the age of three months. His remains are in Detroit.
Patricia graduated from Horace Mann Junior High School, Besbee, Ariz., in 1946, and Globe High School, Globe, Ariz., in 1951.
After moving to Phoenix, she worked for Arizona Hardware Co. for 15 years. Upon moving to Lewiston, she worked for Erb Hardware Company, at Fifth and D Street, for eight years. Patricia then moved to Clarkston where she worked for Home Care Services for 19 years. She also did house cleaning for 14 years before retiring in 2017.
Patricia was musically inclined and played piano and sang with a gospel group, The King’s Heirs, for 40 years. The group gave concerts locally, as well as out of town including seven trips overseas to Uganda, Ukraine, Russia and Egypt.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:30 a.m., Sunday, June 11, at Redemption Church, 1303 Poplar St., Clarkston, starting with a covered-dish luncheon and the memorial following. Please bring a side dish to share, along with any cross-stitch item that Pat made for you, in order to honor her talents and thoughtfulness.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Pat’s memory to Redemption Church (address above).
