Patricia Nelson, 90, of Pullman, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. Pat was born May 9, 1934, in Ash Flat, Ark., to Dallas and Margie (Neely) Hall. She grew up in Wenatchee, where she attended school and graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1952. Following her graduation Pat attended Wenatchee Valley College. On Sept. 8, 1956, she married Jack Nelson in Ohme Gardens in Wenatchee, and they moved to Pullman shortly after.

Pat had the pleasure of working for the Pullman School District as the secretary at Jefferson Elementary School for 25 years. During her career she touched the lives of thousands of children. She cared for them as though they were her own, bandaging skinned knees, removing gum from their hair, or offering encouraging words. She served the staff and administration with the same unselfish, kind and caring attitude.

Following retirement, Pat and Jack loved to travel in their RV with lifelong friends, spending winters in Mesquite, Nev. Pat enjoyed gardening, crafting, camping, fishing and spending time with friends and neighbors. She had a deep and abiding love for her family that brought her great joy. Pat was a gracious host, and she made holidays and birthday celebrations beautiful.