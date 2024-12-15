Patricia ‘Pat’ Asplund Garges

June 9, 1933 — Dec. 6, 2024

———

Our mom Pat was born in Spokane. Interesting fact, her grandparents, Joseph and Elizabeth Driscoll, were listed as her birth parents (at ages 75 and 61). She was cared for by her grandparents until Joe died when she was small. Mom’s uncle, Barney Driscoll, moved in to help support and raise her. They lived in Moscow and Spokane when she was growing up and attending Catholic boarding school. They also lived on a farm near Troy in the summer. She attended Holy Names College and graduated from Sacred Heart School of Nursing in Spokane.

She married Roger Asplund of Troy in September, 1955. They moved to Lewiston and had six children. Dad passed away from heart disease in January 1963, at age 36, three months before their youngest child Maureen was born. Mom was 29 when he died and remained a single parent. She took care of us with a little help from Uncle B, our relatives in Troy, and our wonderful Lewiston neighbors. She worked as a registered nurse to support our family and we had everything we needed. She was loving, strong, strict and hardworking. She loved us all the same with no favorites. She made sure we completed our education and knew how to work. She was a loving grandmother to our children and seemed happy just being mom and grandma.