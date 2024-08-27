Patricia ‘Patt’ Tigges King Jones

Former longtime Clarkston resident, Patt Tigges King Jones, 87, peacefully passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, at Spokane. Patt was born July 16, 1937, to L. Vernon and Ruth E. Tigges at Lewiston. She was the youngest of five with two sisters and two brothers. The family lived in Clarkston where she graduated from high school in 1955.
After graduation, Patt worked as a secretary for Potlatch Corp. and during this time, she met and married Monte “Wink” King of Lapwai in 1957. They raised three children, Bart, Leesa and Jo Lynn, and later divorced in 1981.
From an early age, Patt took piano lessons and self taught much of what she learned which became her lifelong passion. She played for church from the time she was a teen and, in 1969, began teaching piano and organ lessons. She gave private lessons in their home until 1982 when she finished her bachelor’s degree at Lewis-Clark State College in elementary education. She then taught several grades at Parkway Elementary School in Clarkston, teaching first grade for the majority.
In 1989, she married Gene H. Jones. After her retirement in 2000, they traveled the U.S. in their motorhome and wintered in Yuma, Ariz., becoming avid square dancers there. They eventually settled in Spokane to be near her family.
Those who knew Patt would say that she was fun loving with an infectious laugh. She was straightforward, genuine and could always find a way to accomplish anything she wanted done. She was devoted to and loved her family unconditionally and will be greatly missed.
Patt is preceded in death by her parents; sisters Delores Lundy, Verna Holt; brother (Richard) Dick Tigges, and granddaughter Kelcey King. She is survived by husband Gene; brother Donald Tigges; son Bart King; daughters Leesa (Craig) Bowie and Jo Lynn (Michael) O’Malley; four grandchildren Brenna O’Malley, Evan (Teriana) O’Malley, Laine Bowie and Jill Bowie and two great-granddaughters Havel and Kinley O’Malley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association of Washington State at alz.org. A celebration of Patt’s life is being planned for this summer in Clarkston.