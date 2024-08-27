Patricia ‘Patt’ Tigges King Jones

Former longtime Clarkston resident, Patt Tigges King Jones, 87, peacefully passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, at Spokane. Patt was born July 16, 1937, to L. Vernon and Ruth E. Tigges at Lewiston. She was the youngest of five with two sisters and two brothers. The family lived in Clarkston where she graduated from high school in 1955.

After graduation, Patt worked as a secretary for Potlatch Corp. and during this time, she met and married Monte “Wink” King of Lapwai in 1957. They raised three children, Bart, Leesa and Jo Lynn, and later divorced in 1981.

From an early age, Patt took piano lessons and self taught much of what she learned which became her lifelong passion. She played for church from the time she was a teen and, in 1969, began teaching piano and organ lessons. She gave private lessons in their home until 1982 when she finished her bachelor’s degree at Lewis-Clark State College in elementary education. She then taught several grades at Parkway Elementary School in Clarkston, teaching first grade for the majority.