Patricia ‘Trish’ Mary Festin

Trish Festin unexpectedly passed on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. She was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. She is survived by her husband, Michael Festin; two daughters, Stevie and Katharine Festin; mother, Katharine Keasal; and brothers Robert and Alan Keasal. Starting her life in eastern Washington, she would grow up on a farm in Garfield amongst family and friends as well as some cows, horses, cats and various Saint Bernard’s. She went on to earn her bachelor’s degree at Washington State University and was a lifelong Coug. Crimson and Gray forever, especially when she relocated to the other side of the state.

Seattle would be the city where she met the love of her life, started her family and found her career. As a lover of travel and people, the hospitality industry was made for her. Starting out at the Best Western Executive Inn by the Seattle Center for a couple of years, she eventually moved to the perfect fit at the Mayflower Park Hotel. Working there for nearly 35 years, she initially was in catering and worked her way up to serving as the general manager. Her interests in history and the hotel’s many years of it, drew her to MPH but it was those working within the doors that made her love her job. Her Mayflower Park family was near and dear to her, and whether you worked there for a summer or have been there for 40-plus years, you were her family.