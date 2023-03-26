Patrick Wayne Barnett passed away peacefully at home Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Nezperce at the age of 59. He was born March 19, 1964, in Lewiston to Waneta (Leach) Barnett and Charles Barnett. Growing up, the family lived in several places in the Northwest, eventually ending up in Grangeville. Pat graduated from Grangeville High School in 1983.

He later married Tracy Seay and they had two sons, Ty Barnett and Levi Barnett, they later divorced. He went on to marry Jill Arnzen of Nezperce, that marriage ended in 1997. Pat met Amy Wilcox in the summer of 2020 and became engaged in 2022.

Tags

Recommended for you