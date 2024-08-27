On Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, our dad, Patrick William Pendell Sr. passed away peacefully with family by his side. Dad was 81 years of age.

Dad was born on May 17, 1943, in Wilbur, Wash., to Lewis and Eva Pendell. He grew up in their hometown of Almira, Wash., with his older brother Bill. Playing baseball, helping our grandad in the shop and hunting were some of his favorite things to do. He graduated from Almira High School in 1961, and went on to attend Washington State University, in Pullman. Dad graduated in 1966 with a bachelor’s degree in forestry, while working for the Washington Forest Service. Following graduation, he went to work for the Potlatch Corporation, in Lewiston, retiring in 2003 after 36 years of doing what he loved.

Our dad lived life his way, doing the things he loved with his family and friends, and he loved his family above all else. Dad loved everything about the outdoors, the trees, the animals, and the adventure, and combining them with his family just made them even more special, for all of us. Trips to Fish Lake and Brownlee Reservoir, rafting the Salmon River, camping whenever he could, fishing and hunting trips to the amazing Idaho mountains, and a once-in-a-lifetime hunting trip to Buenos Aires, Argentina, with Hal. He loved dogs, and whether they were his or his “grand dogs,” they were a constant in his life. He loved his grandchildren beyond words. He was the best person, the best man and the best dad that we could ever imagine having. He shared his wisdom and knowledge and gave his love unconditionally.