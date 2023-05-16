Paul Andrew Nathe was born April 26, 1966, and died in a single car accident Tuesday, March 28, 2023. He was 56 years old.
Paul was adopted at the age of 15 months by the late Richard and Paula Nathe of Stevenson, Wash., and grew up among a large and loving extended family. After graduation from high school, he traveled and sought adventure with a network of friends and family. He loved to fish, hunt for elk and deer, and play with his dogs in the great outdoors. Everyone knew Paul and he enjoyed the recognition. He met his partner, Edie Burger, in Lewiston and they eventually moved to Weippe where they lived until his death. They had a daughter together who was adopted by Paul’s cousin and her husband, Dena and Mark Brigham, of Clarkston.
Paul was predeceased by his parents, Richard and Paula Nathe. He is survived by Edie, his biological daughter, Gracie Brigham, 15 siblings and their families and a large extended family.
A rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 19, with a funeral Mass celebrated at 11 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. A reception will follow.
