Paul Clemens Schroeder, 84, beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2023. He suffered a fatal brain injury from an accidental fall, while enjoying a visit with family and friends at Wallowa Lake, Ore. Paul was born Aug. 13, 1938, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Henry Clemens Schroeder and Gertrude Irene “Kenny” Schroeder. Ann, his sister and best friend, joined the family one and a half years later. Although he grew up over a funeral home in a city known for infrastructure over nature, Paul was drawn to the greenery and wildlife in nearby Prospect Park. Birds, animals and plants intrigued him on family trips to the Delaware River in Pennsylvania. He knew he would be a “naturalist” from early grade school on. Paul lost his mother at 14. When their father became severely disabled three years later, he and his sister had to become the heads of the household. Despite this, he excelled at Manhattan’s all-scholarship Regis High School. He especially enjoyed classical languages and being in the Latin Sight-Reading Club. His knowledge served him well in his career and he always amazed his students with Latin quips and adept German translations.
Graduating in 1956, he went on to St. Peter’s College in Jersey City, N.J., where a summer internship with his major professor sealed his interest in invertebrate and marine biology. A year in Switzerland at the University of Zurich prepared him well for Doctor of Philosophy work at Stanford University’s Hopkin’s Marine Station in Monterey, Calif. But, the jackpot at Stanford was meeting Alice Louise Andersen, a fellow biologist and marrying in 1966 just before receiving his PhD. They enjoyed newlywed life with a special two years living in the Marina District of San Francisco while Paul did postdoctoral studies in invertebrate endocrinology at the University of California at Berkeley. In 1968 he accepted an appointment as an assistant professor of Zoology at Washington State University. Paul taught a variety of courses in zoology but his favorite was an intensive, five-day Marine Invertebrates course taught each fall at a Pacific Coast marine station. He set a high bar for his students, but with wry humor, he gently but firmly, enabled them to reach it. He continued his PhD research in reproduction while mentoring several master’s and PhD students. This research followed the evolution of egg development and release from invertebrates to mammals. Of his numerous papers, his reviews were especially impactful. He was active in the faculty senate, the Association of Research Professors and as associate chairperson and chairperson of the Zoology department, as well as working with the Nature Conservancy.
Two wonderful daughters, Lisa and Lianne, joined the family in January of 1974 and Paul always found time for his family. There were many camping trips in the Northwest and during sabbatical years in Germany, Australia and Switzerland with much exploring of beaches, woods, mountain meadows, etc. Paul did not hike; he walked and wandered. When he reached a trailhead, he was there. If walking down the trail led to a new insect, a lovely wildflower or a great view, that was icing on the cake. After retiring in 2003, Paul and Alice spent two years driving around the coast of Australia and up the center, always searching out the local birds. There were also trips, often bird oriented, to Europe, Madagascar and Central and South America. In Pullman, Paul enjoyed classical music and served on the Washington/Idaho Symphony Board and the Palouse Audubon Society Board. He and Alice enjoyed many camping trips throughout the West in their small trailer. He continued research well into retirement, naming and studying an intriguing, branching, marine worm together with colleagues in Australia and Spain. There were also many hours spent collecting and organizing his extensive collections of stamps and beetles.
Paul is survived by his wife Alice, his daughters Lianne (Drew MacDonald) and Lisa Schroeder, beloved grandson, Haneul and step-granddaughter Alexandria. He is also survived by his sister, Ann Murno, nephews and niece, Rick, Tim and Christine Murno and their children, as well as several cousins and many friends around the world. Paul will be buried with his parents and grandparents in Farmingdale, Long Island, N.Y. A memorial gathering will be held in Pullman in the spring. If you would like, Paul would be honored to be remembered by a donation to a classical musical or an environmental organization. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.